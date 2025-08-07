The Windows 11 migration conundrum: What role can the channel play?

For Microsoft Windows 10 users, the clock is ticking down to October 14, 2025 – the date at which support for the platform will end, along with free software updates, essential security fixes, and technical assistance. According to Statcounter , Windows 10 still held 52.94% of the Windows Desktop market worldwide in April 2025, indicating the ongoing reluctance of businesses to upgrade to Windows 11 more than three and a half years after it was launched.

Given the dependence of businesses on Windows, the decision about what to do next is not one that can be ignored forever. Anecdotally, it is one of the most frequently raised topics by companies through our reseller channel right now, and the decisions made will have a significant impact on efficiency, security, and overall IT strategy.

So, let’s look at the various options available and how the channel can help to guide companies towards a resolution.

The options

No action at all

Any company can choose to do nothing and continue using Windows 10 after the October date, but this is a risky strategy and is unlikely to be the guidance offered by resellers.

Systems will immediately become vulnerable to cyberattacks and compliance issues if they no longer have access to security updates and technical support, putting at risk operational, reputational, and financial stability.

Maintain Windows 10 with extended support

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If a company is not yet ready to move to Windows 11 or to invest in new hardware, resellers could suggest that it continue using Windows 10 and pay for extended support for an agreed period of time.

With the help of a reseller, the company can access Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates for a fee to ensure critical security is maintained after the end-of-support date. What should be stressed, however, is that this is a temporary solution, while the transition to a supported operating system is organized.

Recommend pre-installed new devices

New hardware, pre-installed with the Windows 11 operating system, would appear to be a smart move, since it ensures compatibility with the latest software and security features and ensures a seamless transition.

Resellers working with companies that have constrained budgets may find that they simply can’t afford to invest in new devices. With a larger budget, however, the question will undoubtedly be whether they should purchase an AI PC or a non-AI PC.

AI PCs offer many benefits, including enhanced performance and efficiency in AI tasks, and greater security and privacy, but there are a number of limitations that need to be considered. Because they include cutting-edge components such as Neural Processing Units and high-performance CPUs and GPUs, they come at a cost. If a customer will benefit long-term from these features, the investment will be worthwhile, but resellers should provide guidance where this is unlikely to be the case. In addition, a decision will need to be made about whether to opt for devices with ARM chipsets, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon, or X86 chipsets, like those from Intel or AMD, where again, the reseller has an important role to play.

Snapdragon AI PCs provide improved overall performance compared to their AMD or Intel counterparts. However, running x86 applications on Snapdragon CPUs can require emulation, such as Prism on Copilot+ PCs. In turn, this can lead to slower performance, and some emulated OS features are incompatible with the hardware.

In truth, the hype around AI PCs doesn’t often live up to the reality, and organizations are still struggling to realize practical applications from their AI PC investments. This will likely change when more AI-driven software and applications are introduced, but early adopters could find themselves stuck with devices with inadequate specifications and starting all over again.

Purchasing new non-AI PCs is more straightforward and has the advantage of delivering Windows 11 from the start, solving that conundrum. Resellers should inform companies that these devices will typically last between 3 and 5 years, but also make them aware that with the fast development of AI PCs and their applications, there will be a point at which new software and updates for their non-AI PC will become less compatible.

Upgrade existing devices

Perhaps the best advice that resellers can give to their customers who are unsure about the best next steps is to enhance their existing systems so they can upgrade to Windows 11 without investing in all-new hardware. Adding memory and SSD storage, for example, will, at the very least, provide existing devices with the specs they need to meet the requirements of Windows 11 and extend the life of their current hardware while providing access to enhanced security and productivity features.

App maturity and compatibility for new AI PCs is still evolving, which makes upgrading memory and storage a strategic move. Improving the performance and expanding the lifespan of current hardware allows organizations to delay a full hardware refresh until the market has matured and reduces the need for immediate replacements.

Next steps

Resellers should be informing their customers that Windows 10 is reaching the end of support, and it’s time for them to consider what direction they want to take. Buying new Windows 11-enabled devices is a viable option that comes at a cost, and at a time when AI technology is evolving very rapidly.

Our recommendation would be for the channel to encourage customers to upgrade existing hardware to Windows 11 and enhance it with additional memory and SSDs to ensure a good cost/performance ratio. This will help organizations to navigate this transition period and take full advantage of the benefits of Windows 11, whilst keeping their technology options open for what’s to come next.