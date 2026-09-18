Softcat to acquire North American technology solutions provider GDT

Softcat has agreed to acquire North American technology services provider GDT, in a move the UK-based infrastructure specialist said will expand its global capabilities.

Dallas-based GDT specializes in data center and networking services, while Softcat's portfolio is focused primarily on IT procurement and lifecycle management.

The move aims to create a transatlantic IT solutions platform capable of supporting customers with international requirements, while presenting both businesses with the chance to expand into new markets.

It also concludes Softcat's multi-year search for a North American business that could offer the scale, capabilities, and cultural fit required to support its international growth strategy.

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In an announcement, Softcat executive director and CEO Graham Charlton said customers had been requesting support for their technology requirements outside of the UK and Ireland – particularly in North America.

"GDT meets every benchmark we looked for to meet that request, including meaningful US scale, an established U.S. enterprise customer base, deep data center and networking capabilities, and a customer-first corporate culture that matches our own," he explained.

"With GDT, we will be creating a company with the scale, talent and technical depth to capitalize on the massive growth opportunities in today's technology market."

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Expanding capabilities and investment

Following completion of the acquisition, GDT will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Softcat but will retain its name, leadership team, and workforce. The companies' combined portfolio will cover solutions, services, and vendor relationships across the IT lifecycle.

Softcat said the expanded capabilities will help customers simplify sourcing and accelerate transformation initiatives, while also enabling the company to better help organizations build secure infrastructure for AI workloads.

The deal will also see the pair invest in expanding GDT's Bangalore-based Global Operations Center, with the funding expected to add engineering expertise, optimize business systems, and support 24/7 services as the combined business grows.

A shared customer focus

The companies also highlighted their shared "people-first, customer-centric culture" – a key factor in Softcat's selection of GDT as its North American platform. They said this common approach will ensure customers continue to benefit from the high-touch experience, long-term relationships, and local autonomy they value.

"Together, we can deliver a broader set of solutions, deeper resources and global reach with the high-touch service our customers have come to expect while also giving our team new opportunities to grow and innovate as part of a larger organization," said Shawn O'Grady, CEO at GDT.

"Joining forces with Softcat will benefit every customer, employee and technology partner as well as our respective bottom lines."

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of calendar 2027, subject to customary regulatory filings and approvals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.