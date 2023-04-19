How to enable Secure Boot in Windows 11

It’s mandatory for your PC to have Secure Boot enabled in order to install Windows 11. Different from Safe Mode, which allows you to start your device with minimal programs and drivers, Secure Boot is a security feature that allows you to boot up your computer in a secure environment to prevent malicious software from running.

Secure Boot is part of the system requirements for Windows 11 . Not all machines will meet this bar, but most modern systems should have the Secure Boot module enabled alongside TPM 2.0 .

Microsoft has made Secure Boot a fundamental requirement for upgrading to Windows 11 in order to strengthen the security posture of individual machines. Although most modern PCs are capable of Secure Boot, certain settings could be enabled that prevents Secure Boot from appearing as if it’s active.

What is Secure Boot in Windows 11?

Secure Boot is a security tool that acts like a system of checks and balances. Instead of turning on your computer and performing the technological equivalent of crossing its fingers and hoping no malware is present, Secure Boot checks the digital signature of drivers, the operating system, and firmware.

For instance, when a PC fitted with UEFI starts, it verifies the firmware is digitally signed. Having Secure Boot active means it checks the bootloader’s digital signature to ensure it hasn’t been modified. The bootloader then starts if it passes these checks. If the checks across the board don’t add up, Secure Boot will send the system into a recovery procedure to make sure things are back in order.

Secure Boot is designed to combat the threat of rootkits . This is a sophisticated malware family that runs in kernel mode with the same privileges as the underlying OS. These strains can hide completely, bypass logins, record passwords, and capture cryptographic data, among other nefarious functions. Bootkits, in particular, are the specific breed of rootkit that Secure Boot aims to protect against. These replace the bootloader so the PC loads the bootkit rather than the PC’s own instance.

Secure Boot isn’t a new feature. It was introduced during the Windows 8 era and shipped with every Windows 10 device. Now, Secure Boot is one of the many core system requirements to run Windows 11. All certified x86-based Windows PCs must have Secure Boot enabled by default, trust Microsoft’s certificate, allow the user to configure Secure Boot to trust other bootloaders for non-Microsoft software, and allow the user to disable Secure Boot altogether. Any changes to Secure Boot, however, must be done manually, as this prevents software from altering settings or turning off this layer of protection.

To check if Secure Boot is already enabled, click Start, type System Information into the search bar, and hit Enter. From this pane, you can see all kinds of information, including the available memory and the type of motherboard you have. You’ll need to ensure the BIOS Mode entry says UEFI and that Secure Boot State is On.

How to enable Secure Boot in Windows 11

While most modern machine configurations allow for Secure Boot to run, some machines may have the capability hidden in the back end. There are also particular cases in which you won’t want Secure Boot to run, such as if you’re playing with specific Linux instances or older versions of Windows. Turning off Secure Boot can be advantageous in these cases.

Should Secure Boot not be turned on for any reason, Windows has made it relatively straightforward to rectify. First, you need to head into the Recovery, which is found in System. This is the same menu you’ll access to restore your PC to an earlier instance or perform a factory reset. To progress, find Advanced startup and click Restart now.

Depending on the manufacturer of your device, the next bit can vary, as you’ll access the BIOS menu – which varies. But in all variations of the UI, you need to navigate to the boot or security settings page, before finding the setting that controls whether Secure Boot is turned on, and simply toggling this to Enabled, On, or Active. Finally, exit the UEFI settings and restart the device.