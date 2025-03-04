Workplace 'tech overload' is becoming a major productivity drain for enterprises – employees are overwhelmed, want simpler tools, and have considered quitting because of application sprawl

Employees across the UK are struggling with workplace technology overload, new research shows, and many are going out of their way to avoid using it where they can.

A study by digital workplace provider, Workplace 365, found that six-in-ten employees feel overwhelmed by workplace tech solutions. Two-thirds of respondents called for greater simplification and consolidation of tools to reduce strain.

As a result, four-in-ten said they don’t use the software and apps their companies have invested in, and a quarter said they wanted more training to unlock the full potential of their workplace tools.

Nearly two-thirds even said they’ve considered quitting if they felt internal IT systems were too complicated and bogging them down.

"There is a strong appetite for change in workplace technology. This isn’t just a productivity issue – it’s a critical challenge for talent retention," said Erik Nicolai, CEO and co-founder of Workspace 365.

"By simplifying the digital workplace and focusing on user-friendly solutions, businesses can unlock the full potential of their workforce and bring the focus back to high value tasks."

Notably, hybrid and remote workers called for simpler tech, with a third saying that reliance on too many apps and software applications was their biggest challenge.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Legal industry workers were most likely to experience tech overload, the study found, with three-in-ten employees reporting that many software features are irrelevant to their roles, and only 57% use the full range of tools available.

It was also the least likely sector to find that workplace technology simplifies tasks and enhances productivity, with only 14% agreeing, compared with 45% in the sales, media, and marketing sectors.

Meanwhile, 56% of healthcare professionals said they wanted centralized access to all necessary applications, documents, and tools – which they said could allow them to spend more time with patients instead of navigating disparate systems.

Tech overload highlights generational divides

There were differences between age groups, the study noted, and it's not necessarily younger workers who are more comfortable with workplace technology.

Amongst remote or hybrid workers, for example, 37% of 18-to-24-year-olds reported communication inefficiencies, compared with just 22% of those aged between 45 and 54.

This group is increasingly taking matters into their own hands by using their own tools and technologies in the workplace. Nearly two-fifths of 24-to-35-year-olds reported bringing personal tech, such as ChatGPT, into their work environments – raising concerns around data security.

"The fact that people are using their own tech and would consider leaving a job because of complicated IT systems underscores a critical HR and retention issue for organizations struggling to balance tech adoption with user experience," said Nicolai.

"By prioritizing employee-centric, streamlined solutions that simplify the digital employee experience, businesses can foster a more supportive and secure work environment for all."