Are you governing identities, or just authenticating?
Authentication gets users into your apps, but then what? Basic single sign-on (SSO) doesn't govern what users can actually do once they're inside. Without entitlement-level visibility, organizations end up buried in manual audit workarounds, driving up multi-year compliance costs and leaving major security blind spots.
Explore the structural divide between authentication and governance, and find out how to build a bulletproof defense before your next audit.
What you'll learn inside:
- The SSO trap: Why basic sign-on connectors cannot be retrofitted to provide deep, entitlement-level access governance.
- Expose hidden expenses: How to calculate the real, multi-year cost of bolted-on tools and manual audit remediation.
- Pass your next audit: Establish automated, defensible tracking for both human users and non-human machine identities.
- The coexistence strategy: How to run your preferred authentication tools alongside a native, governance-first platform.
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