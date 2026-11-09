Building Enterprise AI for Choice
While moving AI from pilot to production is a top strategic priority, only 13.3% of enterprises have reached the highest level of AI maturity.
As agentic workloads and multi-model deployments accelerate, locking your infrastructure into closed, proprietary stacks risks escalating costs and restricting future innovation.
This whitepaper, Building Enterprise AI for Choice, provides IT leaders with a clear roadmap to futureproof their environments through an open, interoperable ecosystem.
Discover how matching workloads across optimal CPU and GPU tiers, maintaining control over critical AI assets, and leveraging standardized microservices keeps your architecture adaptable. You will also explore actionable insights from large-scale enterprise deployments—such as AT&T managing over 100 generative AI models—that demonstrate how heterogeneous, open infrastructure drives long-term success.
Download the whitepaper today to eliminate vendor lock-in and build an AI strategy that scales on your own terms.
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