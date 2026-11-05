The AI playbook for smarter maintenance and asset management operations

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The AI playbook for smarter maintenance and asset management operations
(Image credit: IBM)

AI can help maintenance and reliability teams work smarter, but knowing where to start and where it adds value is not always clear. This practical playbook shows how to apply AI within real maintenance and asset workflows to surface operational context, prioritize work and identify emerging risks. Explore common adoption pitfalls and a five-step path to select high-impact use cases, pilot AI in existing workflows and scale based on measurable outcomes.

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ITPro

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