The Agentic AI Era and the CPU Infrastructure That Will Power It

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The Agentic AI Era and the CPU Infrastructure That Will Power It
(Image credit: AMD)

AI is entering a new era: the Agentic AI Era, where autonomous agents go beyond generating answers to executing tasks, making decisions and coordinating work independently.

This shift brings new demands on IT infrastructure, with CPUs playing an increasingly critical role alongside GPUs in powering AI at scale.

Discover why CPU performance, core count, memory and I/O capabilities matter more than ever. Explore how 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs can help organisations meet the growing demands of agentic AI.

Download the whitepaper to discover what it takes to build and scale the infrastructure behind the next generation of AI.

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