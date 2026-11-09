The Future of Procurement (LinkedIn) b
Sponsored by Amazon Business, LinkedIn’s report, "The Future of Procurement: How AI, Innovation, Talent and Technology Are Reshaping Procurement," explores how global economic volatility and rapid technological advances are elevating procurement from a traditional back-office function to an essential strategic capability. Drawing on proprietary data across seven key markets from 2016 to 2025, the document demonstrates how procurement talent has doubled and increasingly dispersed across non-procurement roles, while leaders expand their influence in the C-suite. It addresses the urgent need to balance digital maturity and e-procurement adoption with critical human capabilities—such as adaptability, strategic negotiation, and cross-functional leadership—to help organizations build long-term resilience and navigate persistent market uncertainty.
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The Future of Procurement (LinkedIn) d
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