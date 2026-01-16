With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming higher education, universities are embracing AI to revolutionize teaching, research, and workforce development. AI-powered solutions are reshaping academic programs, enabling groundbreaking research, and preparing students for the future through intelligent automation and scalable computing infrastructure.

This industry brief, The Roadmap to Becoming an AI University, provides a comprehensive overview of how AI is amplifying innovation across higher education and beyond. It highlights strategies for integrating AI into curricula, building advanced computing capacity, attracting top talent, and forging industry partnerships. Discover how leading universities are leveraging AI for impactful research in fields like healthcare, agriculture, climate science, and more, while extending benefits to local communities and driving economic growth.