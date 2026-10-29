Every AI agent entering a customer environment becomes part of its digital workforce. It can hold credentials and make decisions, yet its identity may never appear in the processes used to govern employees.

That gap matters because agents are moving from controlled pilots into everyday operations. They are connecting to collaboration platforms and business-critical systems where they can send messages and alter records at machine speed. The permissions behind those actions often receive less scrutiny than those given to a new employee.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and solution providers, this changes the customer conversation. Partners need to know what each agent can reach and who remains accountable for its actions.

Many customers will struggle to answer those questions because agents may have appeared through SaaS features or experiments run outside IT. This blurs ownership as a pilot grows, while its original access follows it into production. By the time an auditor starts asking questions, the business may depend on that workflow.

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Security researchers recently demonstrated how GitHub Agentic Workflows could be manipulated into retrieving information from private repositories and publishing it in public comments. A routine issue became a route between untrusted input and protected information because the agent could access both.

The case should focus partners’ attention on the architecture around an agent. Every connected system can widen its reach and increase the potential impact if it is compromised or behaves unexpectedly.

Temporary access has a habit of becoming permanent

The route to over-privilege often begins with a reasonable decision. For example, a team wants to prove that an agent can deliver value, so it grants access through an existing service account or API key.

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Problems emerge when that access outlives the assumptions behind it. The pilot enters production, yet its original token stays active. New tasks bring broader permissions, while ownership becomes harder to trace.

Traditional joiner, mover, and leaver processes offer little help. Employees have managers and defined roles, but agents may be created inside a SaaS platform, inherit their creator’s permissions, and remain active after that person changes position. Agents need lifecycle events of their own.

OWASP’s guidance for agentic applications identifies identity and privilege abuse as a major threat, covering the misuse of delegated permissions and inherited access. Autonomy gives these long-standing identity weaknesses a larger blast radius.

Our research , surveying 800 IT leaders across the UK and US, found that non-human identities outnumber employees in 83% of organizations. Only 21% have controls in place to govern them. Human oversight is also becoming less common, with a quarter of organizations requiring human review before high-risk AI actions, compared with 40% six months earlier.

These findings should prompt partners to reconsider where an AI project ends. Installing an agent marks the beginning of an access-management responsibility that may last for years.

Partners can start by helping customers build an inventory of the agents operating across their environments. This should include the credentials each one uses and the systems within its reach. Every production agent needs a named business owner, with its purpose recorded in language the customer can understand.

A distinct identity should replace borrowed or shared credentials where the platform supports one. Permissions can then reflect the agent’s job instead of copying the access held by the employee who deployed it.

Least privilege also needs to account for actions. An invoice-processing agent may need to read documents and update selected fields. Changing supplier bank details belongs behind an approval gate. The same principle applies wherever an agent can make an irreversible decision or expose sensitive information.

Partners should plan for the moment when an agent moves outside its intended role. Customers need a tested way to suspend its identity and revoke access. Searching across disconnected systems during an incident is an expensive way to discover that no kill switch exists.

Access should also have a shelf life. Permissions that made sense during deployment may become redundant as workflows change. Reviews tied to the agent’s risk level can remove dormant access before it fades into the background.

In practice, this means helping customers discover their agents, register them with named owners, manage their access and govern their actions over time.

The channel can make agent governance operational

Customers are adopting agents faster than many internal teams can catalogue them. Partners already understand their systems and identity environments, putting them in a strong position to close that visibility gap.

MSPs can add non-human identity discovery to security assessments and then build access reviews into managed services. Solution providers can design role-based policies before an agent reaches production. Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) can bring agent activity into monitoring and response processes.

Partners should apply the same discipline to their own operations. An MSP’s internal agent may connect to tools with privileged access across customer accounts. Its permissions deserve as much scrutiny as those of an engineer with administrative rights.

Ultimately, AI adoption will continue because customers can see the productivity gains. Sustaining those gains depends on whether they can trust the access behind them.

Partners that make ownership visible and keep permissions aligned with purpose will offer something more valuable than an AI deployment, and that’s the confidence to put automation into production without surrendering control.