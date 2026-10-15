How channel partners can help customers overcome innovation paralysis

The topic of conversation in enterprise IT used to focus on transformation: which platform to move to, how fast to migrate, and what the roadmap looked like. Gradually, the conversation has shifted to questions about how we ended up spending so much just to stand still.

Those conversations with senior IT and finance leaders across the region keep returning to the same issues, and the pattern goes beyond any single vendor or sector. Organizations are caught between rising software maintenance costs, a storm of vendor demands to upgrade to their latest AI versions, growing cybersecurity demands and budgets that have barely moved.

Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index finds that one in three employees say the pace of work over the past five years has made it impossible to keep up, and business leaders feel that pressure as well. When you factor in that nearly a quarter of the IT workforce's time goes on maintaining existing systems, it becomes clear why so many organizations are struggling to fund anything new.

We call this ‘innovation paralysis’, the inability to progress new strategies and ideas because existing systems consume so much of the budget, resources and attention that innovation requires. For channel partners that can identify and eliminate low-value spend, freeing up capital and resources for higher-value initiatives, this presents an opportunity to help clients accelerate progress and springboard to the future.

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The pressure leaders are feeling also shows up in the numbers

Our research found that 44% of C-suite decision-makers see AI and automation as their top capability priority, and 69% anticipate significant changes in their ERP investments. However, most organizations have resources tied up in maintenance costs, with little room for anything new.

A separate Akamai study of 750 IT decision-makers in the UK, France, and Germany reinforces this point by highlighting how rising cloud costs are forcing over two-thirds of businesses to cut spending elsewhere. Those cuts hit AI budgets, cybersecurity investment, and IT staff the most, as only 11% of organizations say their AI initiatives are paying for themselves. The result is a widening gap between ambition and execution: vendors and market demand that businesses accelerate AI adoption and strengthen cyber resilience, yet organizations keep redirecting the resources needed to sustain existing systems instead.

Much of this pressure stems from vendor lock-in. Forced upgrade cycles, limited pricing transparency, and the threat of losing access to future innovation unless a company migrates to a newer version are now familiar frustrations, with 35% of C-suite leaders directly citing vendor lock-in as a barrier to their long-term technology goals. The impact of that dynamic becomes most visible in support contracts, where many European enterprises continue to pay premium maintenance fees for services that feel distant, standardized, and disconnected from their operational realities.

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Trust: The gap channel partners must bridge

Relationships, implementation history, and the extent to which boards trust the guidance their channel partners provide all shape the outcome of enterprise technology investment decisions.

When vendors reinforce those constraints through costly migrations or unexpected licensing changes, the conversation moves from IT into the boardroom, where boards stop asking which platform to choose and start asking whose interests their vendor actually serves.

This is where channel partners can serve as the objective voice many organizations are actively seeking. The partners delivering real progress are walking into customer meetings and putting their clients’ desired business outcomes first, technology and solutions second.

From cost reduction to self-funded innovation

For many customers, this issue is not a lack of ambition. It is that too much of the IT budget is already committed to maintaining existing environments, responding to vendor-driven timelines, or absorbing cost increases that were not part of the original plan. This is where channel partners can play a far more strategic role: helping clients identify where budget is being consumed without creating proportional business value, then building a realistic path to redirect spend toward innovation.

That conversation should not start with a solution. It should start with the client’s roadmap. What systems are still delivering value? Which upgrades are being driven more by vendor pressure rather than business need? Where are costs rising without improving resilience, agility, or customer experience? By helping clients answer those questions, partners can advocate for the budget flexibility and technology choices the customers need, rather than accepting a vendor-prescribed route.

VMware is a useful example of how this dynamic is playing out. Following the Broadcom acquisition, many customers have had to reassess rising licensing costs, contract terms, and longer-term infrastructure plans. The partners creating value in those conversations are not just presenting alternatives; they help clients understand their options, protect continuity, and make decisions based on business priorities rather than external pressure.

The same principle applies to AI. Innovation does not always require a full migration or multi-year transformation program. In many cases, clients can make progress by layering Agentic AI capabilities onto stable enterprise systems they already trust, freeing up budget from low-value spend and applying it to targeted, measurable initiatives. For organizations caught in innovation paralysis, that shift matters. It gives them more control over when and how they modernize, and it gives partners a stronger role as advocates for the client’s roadmap, budget, and long-term business outcomes.

What this means for how partners position themselves

Across Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and management consultants, the channel partners building lasting customer relationships in this environment share a few characteristics. They lead with financial and strategic analysis rather than a product.

Just as importantly, they give clients more choices, helping them evaluate the best path based on business priorities rather than vendor timelines — and, in doing so, demonstrate that client needs come first. They are willing to name the cost of staying still, including the cost of lock-in, and they bring third-party data to support that conversation rather than relying on narratives that come from the vendor. They are also broadening the conversation beyond the IT team, finding their way into CFO and boardroom discussions, where the real decisions about innovation investment are happening.

The recurring revenue opportunity here is worth taking seriously because it naturally follows from the kind of relationship building being described. Customers who restructure their software estate to reduce maintenance costs and reinvest those savings in AI-enabled processes need ongoing advisory support, managed services, and implementation capability to make it work. That relationship deepens over time, built on independence from vendors and the ability to deliver outcomes the customer can see and measure.

Boards are already asking whether the advice they've been receiving has served the business or the vendor best. The channel partners who can answer that question in the customer's favor will own those relationships and close the trust gap. The ones who can't will find they're limited to competing on price.