Speed, Sovereignty, and Security: Navigating the New Era of Enterprise AI Compliance
Is your organization moving at breakneck speed to adopt AI, but struggling to keep shadow usage and compliance risks in check without slowing down innovation?
In this insightful webinar summary, cybersecurity experts from TrendAI™ unpack the "Wild West" of enterprise AI adoption and share strategies to protect your business. Learn how to establish practical guardrails without slowing down innovation and navigate evolving global regulations like the EU AI Act. Leverage TrendAI Vision One™ its AI Application Security module and natural-language AI Companion to gain complete visibility and secure your data across every stage of your AI journey.
Download the full summary today to discover how to transform AI security into a powerful business enabler.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
CISA urges federal agencies to patch after PHP exploits observed
News The PHP vulnerabilities sent the web into a frenzy last week as organizations rushed to apply patches
-
US IT leaders hit out at Microsoft licensing practices
News Technology leaders across the US say they're choosing Azure mainly to avoid fees, and are calling for regulators to step in
-
The New CISO Playbook: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Resilience
whitepaper
-
Identity Under Attack. Take Back Control with Commvault Identity Resilience, Now Supporting Okta
whitepaper
-
Inside the AI PC Revolution: How Advanced Chipsets Are Powering the Next Generation of Work
whitepaper
-
Solving travel’s biggest payment challenges
whitepaper
-
How a software-led approach helps translate AI ambition into AI operations
whitepaper
-
The missing ingredient for AI ROI: trusted, real-time dataUnlocking AI ROI Through Data Insights
whitepaper
-
2026 Data Streaming
whitepaper
-
Building Recovery Confidence Webinar
whitepaper