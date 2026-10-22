Why AI security is rapidly becoming one of the biggest commercial opportunities for the channel

AI adoption in organizations has become near-ubiquitous, but has not been coupled with appropriate oversight. Few companies can answer all of the key AI security questions: who is using AI and to what extent, exactly which tools and models are in play, and what data is being shared with them.

Research from Cyera shows that 83% of businesses already use AI, but only 13% have strong visibility into how it is being used. This gap is where partners can help customers move from experimenting with AI to governing it securely.

The biggest commercial opportunity for the channel over the next few years will not come from selling customers more AI tools; it will come from helping them govern the ones they already have.

Shadow AI: the challenge customers can't see

One of the clearest examples of the disconnect between AI adoption and governance is ‘shadow AI’, the use of generative tools without direct IT approval or visibility. This creates compliance gaps, as well as hidden channels for data loss that can’t be audited, because no one knows they exist. The consequences are already impacting businesses and are only set to increase, with one in five organizations experiencing a breach linked to shadow AI last year.

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The problem of shadow AI stems from how AI entered most businesses. Adoption was initially organic and employee-led, driven by curiosity rather than policy. While that fuelled useful experimentation, it has frequently left organizations with no boundaries, no ownership, and no clear line between sanctioned and unsanctioned use. Customers need help turning that experimentation into something controlled.

A management rather than an IT issue

Ungoverned AI shouldn’t be seen as a housekeeping task for IT. When confidential data can leak into publicly accessible tools, when autonomous agents can affect key databases and systems with little oversight, and when third-party models introduce risks that vendor programmes never assessed, the exposure needs to become a central concern for management.

Yet this is where organizations are frequently falling short, and this has knock-on effects on their resilience, compliance and trust responsibilities. Some 77% of organizations have an AI strategy, yet only 26% can actually enforce it .

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For channel players, this changes who they should be in conversation with. As the conversation moves from the IT teams to senior leadership, the partners who can discuss holistic governance concerns, rather than individual technical features, will be the ones trusted with leading the changes.

A services opportunity, not a resale one

This is where the opportunity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value Added Resellers (VARs) becomes clear. Vendors can supply the tools, but only a partner can operationalize governance inside a customer's own environment, with its particular mix of applications, data and regulatory exposure. This kind of expert consultancy isn’t something that can be bought off a shelf.

The value here lies in services rather than resale, from discovery and visibility assessments to policy design and the ongoing management that keeps governance current as tools and rules change. Each of those is recurring by nature. The aim is to move a customer from experimenting with AI to governing it securely, with the partner as the constant throughout.

The conversations to have now

Partners do not need a mature market or a polished AI security practice to start. The value is in having these conversations today, while guidance from MSPs and VARs is most needed. Four topics should be prioritized above others:

Visibility: Most customers underestimate how much AI is already running across their business, and a straightforward inventory, covering approved tools, unsanctioned usage, and high-risk workflows, is the best route into the wider conversation.

Data protection: Once visibility exists, the priority is controlling what goes into AI tools, with guardrails that stop proprietary or regulated data being shared with public models where it can be retained or exposed. The risk here is often capable employees trying to work faster, rather than bad actors.

Policy: This makes the above controls durable and easier to review. This can take the form of a clear code of conduct, a list of sanctioned tools and conditions, and explicit guidelines detailing where human judgement must stay involved in sensitive areas.

Agentic AI: As agents gain autonomy to act across business systems, partners can help set parameters, approval thresholds and logging, and ensure a human stays in the loop on decisions affecting customers, finances or critical systems.

Turning regulation into recurring revenue

Upcoming regulation means that securing AI is now an urgent priority for customers. Sound AI governance already aligns with frameworks including NIS2, the EU AI Act, the Cyber Resilience Act, and GDPR, and the next phase of EU AI Act obligations takes effect from August 2026. That is a concrete deadline partners can build a conversation around now.

The opportunity is to frame regulatory readiness as an ongoing managed service rather than a one-off compliance project. The rules will keep evolving, and customers will need a partner who keeps them aligned as they do. Handled that way, regulatory pressure becomes a durable, recurring revenue stream.

AI will only become more deeply embedded in how organizations operate. The customers who benefit safely will be those who adopt it with control over their data, their tools, and their decisions, rather than being steered by tools they cannot see. The partners who move the fastest, from selling AI to helping secure it, will build the deepest and most lasting customer relationships.