Anthropic’s Claude AI chatbot is down as company confirms ‘elevated error rates’ for Opus 4.5 and Sonnet 4.5
Users of Anthropic's Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.5 models are being met with "elevated error rates"
Anthropic’s Claude AI is down, with users reporting issues accessing the popular chatbot.
Reports of an outage have been circulating social media since around 9am (UK time) today, with many encountering errors while using it and others unable to access the tool entirely.
According to figures from Downdetector, there have been more than 1,500 separate reports highlighting issues with the platform.
Anthropic has confirmed the issue, advising users that they may encounter “elevated error rates” on Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.5, two of the company’s leading AI models.
Opus 4.5 was launched in November last year, and primarily used in coding activities by software developers.
Exact details on the cause of the outage are yet to be determined. However, in a status update, Anthropic said the issue had been “identified and a fix is being implemented”.
That update, issued at 9.16am (UK time), has since been followed up by three separate updates insisting the company is “continuing to work on a fix for this issue”, suggesting continued difficulties for the firm.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro has verified the issues, having first encountered issues accessing the service before being met with a message warning responses are “taking longer than usual”.
UPDATE: Anthropic had announced a fix has been implemented and will continue "monitoring the results".
Statistics from Downdetector now show a marked dip in outage reports.
This is a developing story and ITPro will update as new information becomes available.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Darktrace just hired its first chief information officer
News The enterprise transformation specialist will work to consolidate Darktrace’s enterprise IT and data functions into a unified platform
-
How the Scattered Spider threat will evolve in 2026
In-depth If 2025 was the year of Scattered Spider, 2026 could see the hacking collective ramp up further
-
Everything you need to know about Claude Cowork, including features, pricing, and how to access the new productivity tool
News Users can give Claude Cowork access to specific folders on their computer, allowing the bot to autonomously sort and organize files in the background while you're working away.
-
Anthropic announces Claude Opus 4.5, the new AI coding frontrunner
News The new frontier model is a leap forward for the firm across agentic tool use and resilience against attacks
-
Deloitte signs up Anthropic in AI enterprise deal
news AI assistant Claude to be rolled out to nearly half a million Deloitte staff
-
Satya Nadella says “our multi-model approach goes beyond choice’ as Microsoft adds Claude AI models to 365 Copilot
News Users can choose between both OpenAI and Anthropic models in Microsoft 365 Copilot
-
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's prediction about AI in software development is nowhere nearly to becoming a reality
News In March, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei claimed up to 90% of code would be written by AI within six months – his prediction hasn't quite come to fruition.
-
‘I don’t think this is on people’s radar’: AI could wipe out half of entry-level jobs in the next five years – and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei thinks we're all burying our heads in the sand
News With AI set to hit entry-level jobs especially, some industry execs say clear warning signs are being ignored
-
‘A complete accuracy collapse’: Apple throws cold water on the potential of AI reasoning – and it's a huge blow for the likes of OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic
News Apple published a research paper on the effectiveness of AI 'reasoning' models - and it seriously rains on the parade of the world’s most prominent developers.
-
Databricks and Anthropic are teaming up on agentic AI development – here’s what it means for customers
News Simplifying agentic AI adoption is the name of the game for Databricks