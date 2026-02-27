February rundown: SaaS-pocalypse now?
Geopolitical uncertainty is intensifying public and private sector focus on true sovereign workloads
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
February is the shortest month, but you wouldn’t know it from the sheer amount of news that’s broken in just the past 26 days.
Amid growing fears of AI stealing jobs, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has claimed that firms are simply using the technology as an excuse for mass layoffs. Earlier this month, a series of Anthropic releases drove stocks down at a range of companies – all tied to fears that the SaaS model might be on its way out.
Also this month, Pure Storage has rebranded as Everpure – what’s behind this decision and what does it say about the company’s strategy going forward?
In this episode, Jane and Rory welcome back Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to explore some of February’s biggest stories.
Highlights
"The central concern here is that a lot of AI companies, particularly Anthropic and OpenAI etc, are now launching sector-specific tools that are very proficient here, to the point where a lot of customer service, or legal industry tasks can be conducted by agents, automated. This has a lot of investors concerned about the long-term impact on the software as a service industry – you have a lot of, again, sector-specific software companies, very specific tools based on particular tasks within multiple industry verticals."
"These are comments that Sam Altman made at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit last week, essentially around the fact that a lot of companies are 'AI washing'. Which, roughly translated, means they're using AI as an excuse for layoffs, when the reality is that there's potentially poor financial performance there or ulterior motives."
"So this ties in with a big acquisition here from Everpure, formerly Pure Storage of 1touch, which is a data orchestration and management platform. The rebrand here is interesting because, you know, I attended Pure Accelerate 2025, Pure Storage's annual conference, and a big focus there was around, the data management aspect of what they're looking at now with their platform approach. They launched their enterprise data cloud, which again, is an all-encompassing ecosystem."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Footnotes
- Sam Altman just said what everyone is thinking about AI layoffs
- Why Anthropic sent software stocks into freefall
- Anthropic says Claude Code can help streamline 'cost-prohibitive' COBOL modernization, but IBM says it's not that simple
- What might cause the 'AI bubble' to burst – and what impact would that have on the business world?
- Pure Storage snaps up 1touch in data management pivot
Subscribe
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe to The IT Pro Podcast on Spotify
- Subscribe to the IT Pro newsletter
- Join us on LinkedIn
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
-
-
Forescout and Netskope partner to bolster zero trust security
News The new integration combines Forescout’s device intelligence with Netskope’s private access controls to extend zero trust across enterprise environments
-
GSMA to celebrate 20 years of MWC in Barcelona with an AI bonanza
Analysis Expect lots of expert talk on AI and ROI, while the rest of us pine for the days of the smartphone wars
-
‘A huge vote of confidence’: London set to host OpenAI's largest research hub outside US
News OpenAI wants to capitalize on the UK’s “world-class” talent in areas such as machine learning
-
Sam Altman just said what everyone is thinking about AI layoffs
News AI layoff claims are overblown and increasingly used as an excuse for “traditional drivers” when implementing job cuts
-
Anthropic promises ‘Opus-level’ reasoning with new Claude Sonnet 4.6 model – and all at a far lower cost
News The latest addition to the Claude family is explicitly intended to power AI agents, with pricing and capabilities designed to attract enterprise attention
-
The agentic identity crisis
ITPro Podcast With millions of AI agents being deployed, how can security teams maintain oversight and governance?
-
Anthropic reveals Claude Opus 4.6, an enterprise-focused model with 1 million token context window for extended code capabilities
News The AI developer highlighted financial and legal tasks, as well as agent tool use, as particular strengths for the new model
-
Why Anthropic sent software stocks into freefall
News Anthropic's sector-specific plugins for Claude Cowork have investors worried about disruption to software and services companies
-
OpenAI's Codex app is now available on macOS – and it’s free for some ChatGPT users for a limited time
News OpenAI has rolled out the macOS app to help developers make more use of Codex in their work
-
Amazon’s rumored OpenAI investment points to a “lack of confidence” in Nova model range
News The hyperscaler is among a number of firms targeting investment in the company