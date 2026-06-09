Anthropic just launched Claude Fable 5, its first Mythos-class AI model – but it has new safeguards to prevent misuse and will ‘fall back’ to Opus 4.8 for ‘high risk’ queries

Anthropic has unveiled a new Mythos-class AI model designed specifically for public use.

The new model, dubbed Fable 5, boasts significant performance improvements on previous models, with the company noting that it “exceeds every model” previously made available to the public.

Notably, Fable 5 has been tweaked to include new safeguards that “block responses in specific high-risk areas” to prevent misuse – a key concern with the launch of Claude Mythos.

Claude Mythos was rolled-out as part of a gated release in April this year, with industry partners such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Cisco selected to test the model’s capabilities behind closed doors.

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With the launch of Fable 5, Anthropic revealed that the model will “fall back” to Claude Opus 4.8 in the event that potential high-risk uses are detected.

Alongside the launch of Fable 5, Anthropic also revealed it will release Claude Mythos 5, again in a restricted capacity.

“Beginning today, all users who currently have access to Claude Mythos Preview (for example, our cybersecurity partners in Project Glasswing) will be able to upgrade to Claude Mythos 5,” the company said in an announcement.

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The company added that it plans to expand access in due course through a “more systematic trusted-access program”.

Performance boosts with Claude Fable 5

According to Anthropic, Fable 5 shows “exceptional performance” in software engineering-related tasks, as well as knowledge work and scientific research.

Testing of the model by analytics company Hex revealed the model was the first to record a score of over 90% on its core analytics benchmark, which consists of running the model through “complex, long-running analytical tasks”.

Indeed, Hex noted that Fable recorded a 10-point improvement over Opus.

Similar testing by agentic workspace platform, Genspark, also showed significant performance boosts compared to other models, particularly in areas such as coding.

“Fable came out #1 on our evals, winning head-to-head against every model we tested,” the company said. “It was significantly stronger on the hardest tasks in the set — UI design and game coding."

Robust guardrails for Fable 5

With Fable 5’s new safeguards, the model will be restricted from performing tasks in a range of areas, including cybersecurity and biology, and will revert back to Opus 4.8 to provide answers to queries on these topics.

“Releasing a model this capable comes with risks,” Anthropic said in a statement. “Without safeguards, Fable 5’s capabilities in areas like cybersecurity could be misused to cause serious damage.”

Anthropic said it “extensively red-teamed” classifiers to test the model’s defenses against potential jailbreaks as part of a bug bounty.

“Internally, we ran an external bug bounty that produced no universal jailbreaks in over 1,000 hours of testing,” the company said. “We then worked with external red-teaming orgs which also failed to find universal jailbreaks.”

Fable 5 pricing and access

According to Anthropic, pricing for both models will stand at $10 per million input tokens, with $50 per million output tokens.

Token consumption costs have become a hot topic in the tech industry over the last two months with the rise of ‘tokenmaxxing’.

Uber, for example, revealed it blew through its entire annual AI budget in just four months amidst skyrocketing use by staff.

Developers will be able to use Fable 5 through the Claude API while Mythos 5 will only be accessible to Project Glasswing participants.

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