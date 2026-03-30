Microsoft is rolling out Copilot Cowork to more customers
Use of Copilot Cowork has been limited to select customers so far
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Microsoft has announced that Copilot Cowork will now be available for customers via the tech giant’s Frontier program.
The move comes hot on the heels of Copilot Cowork’s unveiling last month, which will see Anthropic’s highly popular tool integrated with the flagship AI service.
In a blog post confirming the launch, Jared Spataro, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer for AI at Work, said Copilot Cowork will help teams automate a range of tasks and boost productivity.
“Copilot Cowork makes it easy to delegate and complete work,” he said. “Describe the outcome you want, and Copilot Cowork creates a plan, reasons across your tools and files, and carries work forward with visible progress and opportunities to steer.”
Launched in January this year, Claude Cowork is a workflow orchestration tool that allows users to automate tasks using AI agents.
The popular service comes equipped with plugins for a range of business domains, helping to automate tasks in marketing, legal and data analysis settings.
So far, integration of Cowork with Copilot has been limited to a select pool of customers. This expansion will give a wider range of enterprises early access to the service.
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Upon full release, Copilot Cowork will be accessible through Microsoft 365’s E7 AI subscription tier.
What to expect with Copilot Cowork
According to Spataro, Copilot Cowork comes with built-in “skills”, which are essentially plugins aimed at automating specific tasks.
This includes skills designed for calendar management or providing users with daily briefings on tasks.
“Copilot Cowork can handle everything from one off tasks to repeatable workflows like a monthly budget review,” Spataro explained.
Early testing of Copilot Cowork among select customers has helped deliver significant productivity improvements, according to the tech giant.
Barton Warner, SVP of enterprise technology at Capital Group, said Claude Cowork has helped the investment management firm automate a range of tasks and ramp up internal adoption of Copilot.
“We have been using Copilot since its launch in 2024, and the new capabilities in Cowork will help us automate and scale the Copilot ecosystem,” he said.
“This isn’t about generating content or answers. It’s about taking real action - connecting steps, coordinating tasks, and following through across everyday workflows,” Warner added.
“Because Cowork operates on our enterprise data and within our security and risk boundaries, we can experiment, learn, and scale with confidence. That allows us to move faster and focus AI in places where it actually delivers value.”
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
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