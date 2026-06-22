Copilot Cowork is now generally available: Everything you need to know, including pricing, usage limits, and new features

Microsoft has announced that Copilot Cowork is now generally available for users globally, following a beta period via the tech giant’s Frontier program.

First announced in March this year, Copilot Cowork marks a significant milestone for Microsoft 365 Copilot users, integrating Anthropic’s highly popular tool within its flagship product.

According to Microsoft, Initial testing of the platform by a host of major companies, including Accenture, has proved highly successful.

In a blog post detailing the launch, Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s EVP for Copilot, Agents, and Platform, said Cowork is the “fastest growing feature” in the history of the firm’s Frontier program.

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“Cowork has among the highest user satisfaction of any Copilot or agent experience we have shipped,” he wrote.

“We learned from what we saw, engaged with you along the way, and used everything we heard to improve quality and add new features, including model choice, extensibility through plugins, and new cost management controls. Read more below and watch the full demo.”

Here’s what users can expect with Copilot Cowork.

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What is Copilot Cowork?

Copilot Cowork is an integrated version of Anthropic’s Claude Cowork, which launched in January this year. The platform provides users with industry-specific AI capabilities to automate tasks across a range of professions.

Users can direct agents to carry out tasks on their behalf - such as file management or sending emails - by giving bots access to their files. The company described the new platform as essentially providing every worker with a “specialist” for their individual role.

Notably, the launch of the Cowork sparked a sell-off in the software market amid fears the AI tool could render dedicated software services obsolete.

Copilot Cowork features and capabilities

Users at Microsoft shops can expect all the typical capabilities offered by Cowork, albeit with a few new features, according to Lamanna.

Notably, users will be able to choose which model they use with the service. Copilot Cowork currently runs on Anthropic models such as Claude Opus 4.8 and Claude Sonnet 4.6.

Customers will also be able to use GPT-5.5 further down the line with the launch of Cowork 1, the company revealed. According to Microsoft, this will deliver “optimal” cost and quality, and is intended for “enterprise-grade use”.

The tech giant noted that tweaking has helped remove model bias.

“It’s designed to handle everyday Copilot tasks at a substantially lower cost, making it a strong option for cost-sensitive workloads,” Lamanna wrote.

New partner plugins have also been added to Copilot Cowork, according to Microsoft, with a host of partners such as Miro and Monday.com already available.

Other partner plugins include:

Enosix

Harvey

LSEG

Moodys

Morningstar

S&P Global Energy

TeamsMaestro

Several more are coming soon, including plugins for Atlassian, Canva, Box, Databricks, and Adobe.

Microsoft also touted a number of security-focused features for Copilot Cowork, aimed at shoring up governance and compliance. Cowork, prompts, responses, and artifacts, for example, now flow through existing Microsoft 365 controls.

Copilot Cowork pricing

To use Copilot Cowork, users will need to go through the Microsoft 365 Copilot User Subscription License (USL). This means that users are billed on a usage-basis, and charges are based on what particular tasks they use these agents for.

In terms of costs, customers have two payment options: PayGo and P3 (Credit Pre-Purchase Plan). The former is aimed at customers aiming for flexibility in terms of how they use the service, with credits priced at $0.01.

P3, meanwhile, is for those who want to commit to a usage volume “in advance in exchange for a discount”.

The cost of Copilot Cowork comes at a tricky time for businesses globally, particularly since the rise of the ‘tokenmaxxing’ trend which has resulted in some firms racking up sizable AI bills.

Cost control features are available for customers, however, with Microsoft noting that customers can “decide when Cowork turns on, who gets access, and how much can be spent”.

Spending limits will be available at the tenant, group, and user levels, meaning admins can control costs and usage rates.

“Admins create scoped billing policies and define budgets, including user-level caps set inside group policies,” the company noted. “Admins set the thresholds that matter for their organization and groups, and choose who gets notified when spend crosses them.”

In the event that users exceed usage limits, credit requests can be made to complete tasks. These can be requested from inside Cowork.

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