Build your first genAI app with HPE ProLiant Gen11 Intel Xeon servers

Start small and grow large while maintaining control over data

In this paper, you'll learn how HPE ProLiant servers with Intel 5th Gen Xeon processors provide an efficient and high-performant foundation for building Generative AI (GenAI) applications that enable enterprises to start small and grow large while maintaining control over data and costs.

Highlights include:

  • The six-step plan for launching a GenAI app pilot program.
  • How Intel and HPE have partnered up to architect specific solutions platforms for typical cases at the edge and in the data center.
  • Learn how HPE AI Services can make sure your AI efforts come out on the winning side.

