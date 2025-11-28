Westcon-Comstor partners with Fortanix to drive AI expertise in EMEA

Technology distribution giant Westcon-Comstor has expanded its security portfolio through a new partnership with multi-cloud security vendor, Fortanix.

The agreement aims to help channel partners across the EMEA drive AI expertise and security capabilities.

Under the scheme, Westcon-Comstor said partners will be able to build data security offerings that focus on cryptography, regulatory compliance, and post-quantum readiness to unlock new revenue streams in high-growth areas.

In an announcement, Daniel Hurel, SVP of Westcon EMEA Go-To-Market, said the Fortanix partnership will “empower partners to lead in securing multi-cloud and AI environments.”

“By delivering a unified platform with the crypto-agility required for post-quantum readiness, we’re helping partners build scalable data security practices that meet critical customer needs – from regulatory compliance to secure AI innovation – unlocking significant services and solutions opportunities,” he explained.

AI expertise

Fortanix’s platform helps enterprises secure sensitive data across on-premises and multi-cloud environments. The solution applies advanced encryption, key management, and enables users to run applications and AI workloads entirely within isolated hardware enclaves.

Through the new distribution agreement, Westcon partners in EMEA will now be able to leverage Fortanix to build deep expertise in data privacy, crypto-agility, and secure AI to better address customers’ advanced data security challenges, while also meeting the growing demand for unified data security and multi-cloud control.

The deal also includes access to Fortanix’s advanced data tokenization and confidential computing capabilities to allow sensitive data to be used in analytics or AI models securely.

The distributor said it will support partners through a combination of integrated solutions, marketing resources, flexible business models, and value-added services – including data insights, enablement, and training.

Fortanix adoption

Through its network of EMEA channel partners, Westcon will take the Fortanix platform to a wider range of end-user organizations as they look to navigate AI and post-quantum challenges.

“Westcon-Comstor gives us unparalleled reach across the EMEA channel, allowing us to help more organisations secure their data as they navigate the complexities of AI and the post-quantum era,” commented Andy Buckland, Fortanix’s vice president of sales for EMEA.

“Together, we’ll provide Westcon’s partners with the tools and support they need to solve their customers’ most pressing data security challenges.”

