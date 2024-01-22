Buyer’s guide for developer security tools

The shift-left movement was started to reduce the early backlog security teams face when developing new applications. The movement aims to empower developers with the tools that find security vulnerabilities early in the development process so that fewer security issues get shipped into production code. 

With that said, we should acknowledge that this movement comes with its challenges, for example, unsustainable silos that come from decentralized code. 

This guide from Synk outlines the many factors IT leaders must consider when selecting a developer security tool and will help you find and fix security vulnerabilities in your team’s code before it’s too late.

You will discover:

  • Developer security platform essentials
  • What to look for in developer-first tools
  • How to think about code to cloud coverage

