US cloud 'kill switch' is as dangerous as ransomware, European businesses fear
More than half reckon they couldn't last more than a day without cloud services
European firms are more concerned about a potential US government-imposed 'kill switch' for cloud services than almost anything else.
In a survey of 1,500 businesses in the UK, France, and Germany, Proton found that with many having built their operations around a small number of US-based providers, they're worried that access to those platforms could be restricted overnight.
Nearly three-quarters of respondents (74%) said they were at least somewhat concerned about a kill switch cutting off access to technology services, with only one-in-twenty not concerned at all.
This ranked cloud service-related concerns roughly on-par with worries about ransomware attacks, the company noted.
In a worst-case scenario, businesses are prepared to react, however. Two-thirds said they would switch to an alternative provider if access was blocked. UK businesses were the most willing to move, at 75%, followed by Germany at 68% and France at 61%.
It's worth noting that this is a reactive strategy. Indeed, only 44% have a business continuity plan that's both documented and regularly tested, meaning that most would be switching under pressure without a tested fallback in place.
"The kill switch is no longer an abstract geopolitical concern but a business continuity crisis," said Raphaël Auphan, chief operating officer at Proton.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
"The fact that concern about a government-imposed kill switch is virtually indistinguishable from concern about ransomware tells something significant: geopolitical risk applied to digital dependence is no longer a boardroom abstraction. It is joining the same threat register as criminal attacks, with the same sense of urgency and the same expectation that it could materialize without warning."
Kill switch impact could be disastrous
Businesses worry the effects of an event like this could be severe. More than half (55%) said they couldn't survive more than a day without cloud and digital services before being forced to shut down.
The two main impacts were the same across all markets surveyed: leaving employees unable to stay productive and the inability to serve or support customers, both cited by 36%.
Crucially, the financial consequences could be serious too, with most small businesses estimating losses of between €5,000 and €9,999, and medium businesses between €10,000 and €49,999.
The stakes are higher at large businesses, where 45% expect to lose more than €50,000 from a single day of downtime, and 29% expect losses exceeding €100,000.
Is a US-imposed kill switch possible?
The fear of a US kill switch is not an unreasonable one, according to Proton. The firm noted that US president Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed anger about European tech regulations, particularly with regard to competition and data privacy.
In early 2025, Trump signed a memorandum pledging to protect American companies from “overseas extortion”. The memorandum specifically named the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
Microsoft president Brad Smith stoked further fears after claiming the tech giant would resort to litigation to protect EU customers from US government shut down demands.
The European Commission is working to reduce dependency on US firms. In April, lawmakers awarded a tender worth up to €180 million to four providers and consortiums to procure sovereign cloud services for EU bodies over six years.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Everpure names Craig Robertson as head of partners for EMEA and LatAm
News The company veteran will oversee partner strategy across the regions as the storage vendor looks to accelerate channel growth
-
Hackers are building a global insider threat recruitment network
News Cyber criminals have professionalized the recruitment of company employees to gain access to sensitive information
-
Cloud infrastructure spending just hit an eight-year high
News Rampant investment in AI is still spurring huge cloud market growth, and neoclouds are getting in on the action
-
Airbus announces cloud deal with Scaleway in digital sovereignty push
News The move by Airbus comes amidst growing concerns about digital sovereignty and the influence of US-based hyperscalers
-
Kyndryl expands sovereignty services with Microsoft cloud deal
News As organizations face increasingly complex regulatory frameworks, the company wants to provide practical, scalable architectures
-
Two thirds of UK enterprises want to ditch US cloud providers – but they're stuck paying a hefty 'sovereignty tax' that keeps them locked in
News Concerns over data sovereignty, privacy, and the impact of outages are reshaping perception of US hyperscaler services
-
Red Hat doubles down on data sovereignty with new features for OpenShift, Enterprise Linux, and more
News The company says new sovereignty capabilities will offer greater autonomy to IT decision-makers and service providers
-
New framework allows EU firms to check if 'sovereign' cloud services are truly sovereign
News CISPE is worried that EU sovereignty efforts aren't strict enough and allow US providers to continue to dominate
-
European Commission awards digital sovereignty contracts, backs Google Cloud involvement
News The Commission has picked four providers to offer services for EU bodies, but one consortium includes Google Cloud
-
Cloud maturity is hampering AI adoption
News Investment in cloud isn’t keeping pace with AI demand, new research shows