Everpure names Craig Robertson as head of partners for EMEA and LatAm
The company veteran will oversee partner strategy across the regions as the storage vendor looks to accelerate channel growth
Everpure has announced the appointment of Craig Robertson as head of partners for EMEA and Latin America, as the storage and data management specialist looks to drive further channel growth across the regions.
Based in the UK, Robertson is tasked with leading the company’s partner strategy and execution across the two regions, and will work with partners to accelerate growth, expand market opportunities, and help customers gain greater value from their data.
He succeeds Geoff Greenlaw, who has announced his retirement.
Robertson steps into the role following a decade at Everpure, where he has held various leadership positions across the business, and brings previous experience of working at partner organizations in the UK.
In an announcement, Everpure said the appointment was “pivotal” in its ongoing efforts to drive partner opportunities, with Robertson bringing strategic partner relationships, as well as channel strategy and go-to-market expertise to the role.
“Craig Robertson has consistently demonstrated his deep understanding of our partner ecosystem,” explained Ricardo Moreno, vice president of global partners at Everpure. “His appointment reflects the strength of our internal talent and our unwavering commitment to driving partner growth across EMEA and Latin America.
“Robertson is an ideal leader to help partners capitalize on the significant opportunities provided by AI and data management."
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Everpure targets further EMEA, LatAM growth
Everpure provides storage and data management technology designed to help businesses make data more accessible and usable as they adopt AI.
According to the company, its EMEA and LatAm business grew 64.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with overall market growth of 17.3%, based on figures from IDC’s Enterprise Storage Tracker.
Everpure said partners are looking to differentiate their portfolios and strengthen their position as trusted advisors, with data-centric architectures providing an opportunity to help customers modernize their technology environments.
Commenting on his appointment, Robertson said partners will remain central to Everpure’s strategy as businesses continue to modernize their data environments in the era of AI.
"Having built my career here, I know that our partners are intrinsic to everything we do,” he said. “As we enter a new era where data primacy defines market leaders, our partner community is vital to helping customers modernise their data strategies and unlock real business growth.
“I’m excited to deepen these relationships across EMEA and LatAm as we shape the future together.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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