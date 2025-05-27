Capgemini and SAP are teaming up with Mistral – here’s why

Capgemini has joined forces with SAP and Mistral AI to develop custom AI tools for sensitive industries, including finance, defense, utilities, and public sector.

The rise of AI has raised concerns about the risks , in particular with regards to data security in sensitive industries such as the public sector — with a majority of security leaders worried that AI could cause data breaches or other security challenges.

Capgemini said it would use Mistral’s generative AI models on the SAP Business Technology Platform to develop solutions for industries with strict data requirements, helping them take advantage of AI for personalized services and to cut costs as other enterprises in less heavily regulated industries are already doing.

"This unique collaboration provides a trusted and secure environment to deploy custom AI solutions within SAP for those industries with strict data requirements such as financial services, public sector, aerospace & defense, and energy and utilities," the company said .

The company said the collaboration between the three companies would help accelerate the deployment of custom generative AI solutions inside secure environments, ensuring organizations meet regulatory requirements.

“Enterprises are increasingly turning to generative AI to enhance their resilience, streamline operations and accelerate time to value," said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini, in a statement .

"As a trusted business and technology transformation partner to our clients, Capgemini is committed to helping them evolve their critical business processes through the secure and tailored application of AI."

The partnership includes a library of more than 50 pre-built custom business AI use cases built using Mistral AI's models and validated by SAP.

"The solutions are grounded in responsible and ethical AI by design, with built-in governance and alignment with regulations, enabling innovation while also ensuring data security," Capgemini said in a statement.

Capgemini offered three examples of use cases: augmented field workers that can resolve operational problems for the aerospace and defense industry; drone-based inspection for predictive maintenance for energy and utilities; and supply chain systems for intelligent purchasing to source the "most convenient" products.

Capgemini and SAP expanded their pre-existing partnership to include AI in 2024, with this deal highlighting the challenge of using AI in heavily regulated industries.

Earlier this year, Capgemini announced a partnership with Mistral to push the adoption of new frontier models.

Founded in France, Mistral AI is seen by some as Europe's answer to American AI dominance , and last year signed a major deal with Microsoft for use on Azure.

"By combining our frontier, multilingual and highly customizable AI models with Capgemini’s expertise in delivering real world industry-specific generative AI solutions, and the assurance of SAP’s robust technology platform, we are making the effective integration of AI more accessible for all organizations, including those in highly regulated industries," said Marjorie Janiewicz, Mistral AI Executive Board member and Global Head of Revenue.

