Cisco unveils new agentic AI tools to improve customer and employee experience

Cisco wants its new agentic AI tools to anticipate the needs of staff and customers alike as the firm unveils a new suite of agentic offerings.

The tech giant has announced the general availability of the Webex AI Agent, a tool targeted at customer service, as well as other solutions for collaboration devices and employee experiences.

“Cisco is driving toward a future where AI anticipates customer and employee needs, addresses challenges, fulfills intent, and further enhances productivity for all,” the firm said.

Slated for release at the end of this month, Webex AI Agent will allow businesses to address customer service requests with a solution that’s operational 24/7 and communicates via human-like natural language response.

It will work with human customer service agents to answer questions and complete actions that address customer requests, cutting down queues and wait times.

The firm also unveiled ‘Cisco AI Assistant for Webex Contact Center,’ a tool for human customer service agents that offers suggested responses to queries and transcripts conversations in real-time.

More offerings on the employee side included ‘Workflow Automation in Cisco AI Assistant for Webex’ which integrates Cisco’s tools with other enterprise apps such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Jira.

‘AI Capabilities in Webex Control Hub’ functions as a platform for IT admins to access and manage business AI ecosystems, as well as view analytics on AI usage and employee adoption.

Other elements of the release included updated integrations on Cisco Devices such as applications like Apple Airplay, and a new tool called Cisco Spatial Meetings that can improve immersion in any room with a Cisco Room Bar Pro.

“Enterprises are starting to realize the potential of agentic AI. It is reinventing what it means for people and technology to work together across the physical and digital worlds,” Cisco CPO Jeetu Patel said.

“Our customers love how Webex AI is built seamlessly into the way you work. Working alongside employees increasing efficiency, improving employee sentiment and enhancing overall customer experiences,” Patel added.

Agents continue to gain traction

Cisco’s release is the latest in a string of agentic announcements from big tech firms over the last few months as companies look to capitalize on a market that could be worth trillions .

AWS made its commitment to agentic technology clear last year by unveiling a raft of new agentic features for Bedrock and Amazon Q , while Google and Microsoft have both also launched agentic products.

Some firms are investing in tools for agent development and management, such as Workday which recently released its ‘Agent System of Record’ as a method of tracking agent behavior.

OpenAI also unveiled a set of tools and APIs last week that will help simplify agentic AI development in companies .