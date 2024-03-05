The CEO's guide to generative AI: From cost center to value creator

Generative AI is unlike any technology that has come before. It’s swiftly disrupting business and society, forcing leaders to rethink their assumptions, plans, and strategies in real time.

To help CEOs stay on top of the fast-shifting changes, these research-backed guides to generative AI cover topics from data security, tech investment strategy, and customer experience.

This is part two: Customer Service.

This guide identifies three things that business leaders need to know about how generative AI is providing a distinct opportunity to generate value from your customer service, and finding new ways to be engaging.

Download now to learn more.

Provided by IBM