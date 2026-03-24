Oracle announces new proactive enterprise agents at AI World Tour London
With a slew of new tools and customization options, Oracle is aiming to ground AI agents directly in enterprise data
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Oracle has announced a slew of new enterprise AI applications, powered by pre-trained AI agents, in a push to deliver secure, proactive AI productivity.
Fusion Agentic Applications are made up of AI agent 'teams', which work proactively to meet business objectives via outcome-driven AI reasoning.
The apps are built directly into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, which Oracle said ensures the tools follow strict governance rules and can operate across an entire business environment in real time.
Oracle announced the new apps at Oracle AI World Tour in London, its annual regional event bringing together partners and customers at Excel London.
Within each app, agents powered by frontier large language models (LLMs) work together to complete a task. Each has its own role, authority, and expertise, with the entire app secured using existing guardrails in a customer's Oracle Fusion Applications security framework.
"The way work gets done no longer matches the speed, complexity, or expectations of modern business as too much time is spent managing processes instead of driving outcomes," said Steve Miranda, EVP Oracle Applications Development at Oracle.
"With Fusion Agentic Applications, we are moving enterprise software beyond passive systems of record and providing our customers with applications that can reason, decide, and act in pursuit of defined business objectives. This is a huge step forward for the industry and will help our customers achieve faster outcomes, focus their valuable time on strategic activities, and redefine how work works."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
At the time of launch, Oracle has announced 22 Fusion Agentic Applications across functions such as HR, supply chain, payroll, and customer experience.
This includes the Cross-Sell Program Workspace Agentic Application, intended to help sales workers lower customer acquisition costs and identify growth opportunities, and the Workforce Operations Agentic Application, to automate manual HR work.
Other applications target even more specific functions, such as the Design-to-Source Workspace Agentic Application, for coordinating supply chain operations and lowering product cost, and the Collectors Workspace Agentic Application, which is designed for continuous, intelligent cash flow to assist finance teams.
Agentic processes native to OCI
In the opening keynote of the event, Miranda said the quickest wins will be secured in enterprise "pain point" areas such as the supply chain, finance, and service.
Fusion Agentic Applications can access data from across an enterprise environment, with persistent context capabilities that allow the agents to draw on prior conversations, history, and user intent.
Oracle said the data the applications can draw on reduces the need for users to restate objectives and improves the ability for each sub-agent to reason on an outcome based on situational conditions.
"So what an agentic app allows our customers to do is interact with the system, give real-time business objectives, Miranda explained.
"Because the agents are embedded into Fusion, because we're aware of all the data that flows through your transactions, we can present to the user some recommendations and choices – the agent, rather, can present that."
"The introduction of Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications represents a meaningful shift in enterprise software by moving beyond task automation to outcome-driven execution on the journey to an autonomous enterprise," said Mark Smith, chief AI and software analyst at ISG.
"As organizations look to scale automation across their business, having a platform that can coordinate agents across functions while keeping security and approvals inside the application suite will be an important differentiator."
New agent builder within OCI
In addition to the new apps, Oracle announced an expansion to Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications intended to make AI agents easier to build and deploy.
The development platform now supports the new agentic applications, which customers can edit and manage using natural language input.
Oracle said that customers can use AI Agent Studio to extend the capabilities of off the shelf Fusion Agentic Applications, or build entirely new ones that integrate within Oracle Fusion Applications in the same way as those built by the hyperscaler.
Within Oracle AI Agent Studio, customers can also orchestrate, validate, test, and manage agents they customize or create. The platform also provides access to more than 63,000 certified experts, with whom customers can work to pick out use cases for the applications, how to achieve optimal performance, and the best strategies for deployment.
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
-
Meta engineer trusted advice from an AI agent, ended up exposing user data
News The internal security incident exposed sensitive user data to unauthorized employees
-
Salesforce targets telco gains with new agentic AI tools
News Telecoms operators can draw on an array of pre-built agents to automate and streamline tasks
-
Kyndryl wants to help enterprises keep AI agents in line – and avoid costly compliance blunders
News Controls become machine‑readable policies that AI agents can read and must obey
-
Want to deliver a successful agentic AI project? Stop treating it like traditional software
Analysis Designing and building agents is one thing, but testing and governance is crucial to success
-
Oracle targets financial services gains with new agentic AI suite
News The cloud giant has unveiled a new series of agents for retail banking providers
-
OpenAI's Codex app is now available on macOS – and it’s free for some ChatGPT users for a limited time
News OpenAI has rolled out the macOS app to help developers make more use of Codex in their work
-
‘In the model race, it still trails’: Meta’s huge AI spending plans show it’s struggling to keep pace with OpenAI and Google – Mark Zuckerberg thinks the launch of agents that ‘really work’ will be the key
News Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promises new models this year "will be good" as the tech giant looks to catch up in the AI race
-
Half of agentic AI projects are still stuck at the pilot stage – but that’s not stopping enterprises from ramping up investment
News Organizations are stymied by issues with security, privacy, and compliance, as well as the technical challenges of managing agents at scale