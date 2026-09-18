Dreamforce 2026 and the dangers of AI

AI safety has dominated the public discourse over the last month, with executives and founders of some of the most popular AI companies sounding the alarm themselves. And the topic was a key talking point at Salesforce's annual event, Dreamforce.
Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff was joined on stage by Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Anthropic's Dario Amodei, with both discussing the current state of AI and also Salesforce's own AI offerings.
ITPro's news and analysis editor Ross Kelly joined the pod live from San Francisco to talk AI safety, Claudforce, Koa, and all things Salesforce Dreamforce.
Highlights
"We need to remember that Salesforce and Anthropic have just announced Claudeforce as well, which is essentially deeper integration of Claude across Salesforce's product ecosystem, but also you know new Salesforce plugins for Claude as well. I think the fact that AI safety came up, everybody really sprung up in the crowd. I think if you look at a lot of the headlines, that's definitely dominated the agenda from a lot of the press, ourselves included. Obviously, it wasn't just Amodei that discussed; Jensen Huang obviously touched on it, and then after the keynote, during the press scrum with Mark Benioff."
"The responsibility lies firmly with these model developers slowing down the entire industry because these companies are concerned about, you know, the risks posed by their models; that's not an option, really. He specifically highlighted testing. He said testing environments need to be built in a good way, basically to avoid incidents like the Hugging Face attack.
Links
- Dreamforce 2026 showed AI safety is the new big tech battleground
- Marc Benioff and Jensen Huang aren't sold on the 'SaaSpocalypse'
- Salesforce teams up with Nvidia to launch Koa, a dedicated CRM reasoning model
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
Your AI strategy has a paper problem
Features How multifunction, AI-enabled printers earn their place at the table
-
Apple launches 'privacy-first' AI upgrade to Siri – but it won't be available in the EU
News The long-awaited Siri AI is here, and Apple says it's making sure to protect users' privacy and security amid an ongoing "standoff" with the EU
-
AI's operational blind spots
Podcast We talk to Tim Pfaelzer, SVP and GM EMEA at Veeam, about operational blind spots, what they mean for businesses, and how they can balance their desire for a technical edge
-
Agents on the frontline: How Box is using AI to supercharge cybersecurity
Podcast How can enterprises adopt AI agents in a safe and secure manner?
-
Google's Spirit Airlines auction & TrendAI insider threat report
Podcast Google's Spirit Airlines auction & TrendAI insider threat report
-
Can responsible AI beat hallucinations?
Businesses are more eager than ever to implement AI in their workflows, but ambition doesn’t always translate into success
-
What the OpenAI rogue bot story really says about the state of AI security
Podcast
-
The evolution of digital twins
ITPro Podcast No longer just a simple replica of a factory floor, the term digital twin is taking on new meaning
-
The end of tokenmaxxing – and what comes next
Podcast The rise and fall of tokenmaxxing has been dramatic. We ask why it fell apart and what happens next.
-
Do we have enough talent and power for the future of AI?
Podcast Also, has the EU really made a true alternative to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365?