Salesforce teams up with Nvidia to launch Koa, a dedicated CRM reasoning model

Salesforce has unveiled Koa, a new AI reasoning model designed specifically for CRM functions.

Announced at the company’s annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, the reasoning model was built using Nvidia Nemotron as part of a collaboration between the two companies.

Koa is “purpose-built to help agents reason through complex, multi-step workflows”, according to Salesforce, and draws upon a synthetic dataset modelled on 27 years’ worth of CRM deployment data.

The reasoning model is designed to supercharge both human sales professionals and agents, according to Rohan Kumar, president and chief platform and engineering officer at Salesforce.

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“We’ve brought together this model, which we believe is going to be a game changer when you look at complex agents that do multi-step tasks,” he said.

“When you think about a sales agent that’s trying to figure out the next best step in closing a phenomenal sales deal, Koa’s going to help with that.”

What to expect with Koa

According to Salesforce, the Koa model was built using entirely “synthetic scenarios” that reflect the typical reasoning, tool use, and decision-making processes used across decades’ worth of CRM workflows.

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This includes generating leads, qualifying opportunities, and resolving service cases, for example. The key here is that these were used to simulate real-world enterprise workflows spanning a range of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, travel, and financial services.

“Each scenario paired a persona with specific tasks, then mapped the sequence of actions and tool calls an agent must make to complete them,” the company explained in a statement.

As the model was built using Nvidia Nemotron, Salesforce controls the weights and runs Koa within its own dedicated infrastructure, a key talking point for the company from a security perspective.

Koa has already been deployed inside Salesforce, the company revealed. This includes the use of an agent in Slack designed to help employees find information and complete every day tasks.

During a press briefing ahead of the conference, Kumar once again described Koa as a “game changer” for staff internally.

A host of customers are also piloting the reasoning model, including Formula 1, Xero, Baxter Credit Union, and UChicago Medicine, the company revealed.

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