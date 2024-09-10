Empowering enterprises with AI: Entering the era of choice
The Opportunity to Transform Industries with AI The rapid pace of innovation fueled by AI is revolutionizing data center workloads faster than any other technological transformation.
To support these technological advancements, Dell and AMD are working towards a more inclusive, innovative, and ethically developed AI ecosystem that encourages developers from all industries to collaborate on open-source resources and drive the Gen AI innovation of today.
Whether your AI solution achieves your performance requirements on AMD EPYC processors or servers powered with AMD Instinct Accelerators, we provide the flexibility to run your AI workload across our hardware platforms, allowing you to leverage the best of what Dell and AMD have to offer.
Provided by Dell
