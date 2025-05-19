New Dell AI Factory partners debuted at Dell Technologies World 2025
Dell Technologies expands its ecosystem with Mistral, Intel and Red Hat, and reveals AMD updates
Dell Technologies has taken the wraps off new partnerships and expanded offerings for its AI Factory initiative at Dell Technologies World 2025.
The company introduced AI Factories in 2024, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang joining Michael Dell on stage for the keynote speech at the company’s annual conference – as he has this year, too.
A year later, however, the company has broadened its prospects. Firstly, the company has added Intel to its list of chip providers for the Dell AI Platform.
“This is the newest addition to the Dell AI factory,” said Varun Chhabra, SVP of infrastructure and telecom marketing at Dell.
“This expands customer choice even further. This is a fully validated end to end solution based on Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators, our Dell PowerEdge servers with with Intel Xeon processors and Intel's GPUs, PowerSwitch networking, PowerScale storage, as well as an open source software stack and Dell professional services, all to provide customers with a turnkey, turnkey AI infrastructure based on Intel's got it to accelerators.”
Additionally, the company has introduced several new features for Dell AI Platform with AMD, which was first launched in 2024.
“We have been co-innovating with AMD at a furious pace since [Dell AI Platform with AMD’s] launch,” said Chhabra.
This is the fourth iteration of Dell AI Platform with AMD, with the new advancements including 200GB of storage networking and upgraded AMD ROCm open software stack.
The collaboration also includes performance optimized containers for AI workloads like Meta Llama 4. This, Charba said, allows customers to “drive faster training and inferencing for their AI workloads”.
Dell has also been working with AMD to develop optimized containers for AI models like Meta Llama 4, as well as frameworks like Kubeflow and PyTorch to run on top of the Dell AI Platform with AMD.
New AI software partners
It’s not just chipmakers who have benefitted from the expanded Dell AI. Google Gemini will also now be available to deploy on-premises as part of Dell’s Google distributed cloud.
“Customers can now leverage the performance of our PowerEdge servers and run Google Gemini models closer to where their data lives,” said Chhabra.
Red Hat also gets a nod, with OpenShift being integrated into the Dell AI Factory offering, as does French generative AI business Mistral, which will, according to Chhabra, "bring Mistral leading AI models and platforms on premises”.
“This means that Mistral AI platform, such as Le Platforme and Le Chat Enterprise, are now going to be available for customers on prem to take advantage of their on premises proprietary data while running those Mistral models,” he explained.
Dell Technologies World 2025 runs from 19-22 May. Click here to catch up with all the latest news and analysis live from the event, as well as our live blog.
