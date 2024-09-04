FR: The Gorilla Guide® to... Creating business value with generative AI

Key considerations when advancing GenAI in your business

Creating Business Value with Generative AI
Optez pour des serveurs HPE ProLiant Gen11 équipés de processeurs Intel Xeon de 5ème génération et des solutions d’IA générative spécialement conçues pour:

  • mettre l’IA au service de votre entreprise ;
  • apporter de la valeur ajoutée et des informations aux opérations commerciales ;
  • créer et déployer vos premières applications d’IA générative.

Provided by HPE | Intel

