Google DeepMind partners with UK government to boost AI research
The deal includes the development of a new AI research lab, as well as access to tools to improve government efficiency
Google DeepMind has announced plans to build a new automated research lab following a deal with the UK government.
Built from the ground up to be fully integrated with Gemini, the lab will synthesize and characterize hundreds of materials per day, cutting the time needed to identify new materials.
Superconductors that operate at ambient temperature and pressure could allow for low-cost medical imaging and reduce power loss in electrical grids, the firm said, while other novel materials could lead to advanced batteries, next-generation solar cells, and more efficient computer chips.
The agreement also includes plans to work on AI-enabled research in areas like fusion energy.
"DeepMind serves as the perfect example of what UK-US tech collaboration can deliver - a firm with roots on both sides of the Atlantic backing British innovators to shape the curve of technological progress," said technology secretary Liz Kendall.
"Science and technology are at the heart of our mission to drive a new era of national renewal – and partnerships like this will help us go further, faster."
As part of the deal, scientists will be given priority access to Google DeepMind’s existing AI models, including tools like AlphaGenome for DNA sequencing, AlphaEvolve for designing algorithms, weather forecasting models, and a new AI 'co-scientist': a multi-agent system that acts as a virtual research collaborator.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Meanwhile, a new AI system, Gemini for Government, aims to cut bureaucracy and automating routine tasks. Another version of Gemini, grounded in the national curriculum, will be available for teachers following a pilot in Northern Ireland that helped save teachers an average of 10 hours per week.
DeepMind targets AI security boosts
DeepMind also announced plans to expand its work with the UK’s AI Security Institute. This will involve giving access to its proprietary models, data and ideas, and producing joint reports and publications sharing findings with the research community.
Similarly, the collaboration with the institute will bolster existing security and safety research, with DeepMind taking part in technical discussions to tackle complex safety challenges.
The deal expands the existing relationship between the government and Google, which this summer announced plans to help modernize outdated government IT by migrating services to the cloud. More than a quarter of public sector systems were reliant on outdated tech, the government said.
In September, Google unveiled plans to invest £5 billion in UK AI infrastructure and research, including the development of a new data center in Waltham Cross.
"This partnership will make sure we harness developments in AI for public good so that everyone feels the benefits," said prime minister Keir Starmer.
"That means using AI to tackle everyday challenges like cutting energy bills thanks to cheaper, greener energy and making our public services more efficient so that taxpayers’ money is spent on what matters most to people."
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
