DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis thinks Meta's multi-billion dollar hiring spree shows it's scrambling to catch up in the AI race
Meta’s big AI talent push has caught the headlines, but does it show the tech giant is struggling to keep pace with rivals?
Meta has been on a multi-billion dollar hiring spree in recent months, and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis thinks it shows the company is scrambling to keep pace in the AI race.
In a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Hassabis suggested the tech giant is fighting tooth and nail to catch competitors in the space, noting that they’re “not at the frontier” – and top AI talent could bridge the gap.
“It’s probably rational what they’re doing from their perspective because they’re behind and they need to do something,” he told Fridman.
Spearheaded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s quest to secure top talent has seen the tech giant dangle eye-watering offers to high-profile figures from the generative AI space.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said last month that Meta had attempted to poach AI researchers with signing-on bonuses as high as $100 million. These sums pale in comparison to another big money offer put to a leading industry figure.
Zuckerberg reportedly reached out with an offer to acquire the startup launched by OpenAI’s former CTO, Mira Murati. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the offer was knocked back and staff at the startup were met with an onslaught of job offers.
The proposal, put to co-founder Andrew Tulloch, included a billion-dollar package that could exceed $1.5 billion over six years with bonuses taken into account, sources told the WSJ.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Billion-dollar pay packages for a single individual may seem unlikely, but given Meta’s current focus, it’s clear Zuckerberg is willing to part with cash to secure the industry’s top figures.
In June, the tech giant unveiled the launch of the Meta Superintelligence Labs, a new division aimed at driving development of new foundation models, including its Llama range.
Notably, the unit will be led by some other high-profile hires, including Scale AI’s former CEO, Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman, former chief executive at GitHub.
Wang, who now serves as Meta’s Chief AI officer, was brought onboard following the company’s $14.3 billion investment in the AI startup.
Hassabis noted that one key challenge facing Meta may lie in how many researchers view their role in pioneering the technology – they’re looking to “steward the technology safely into the world”.
“There’s more important things than just money,” he told Fridman. Of course, one has to pay people their market rates and all of these things, and that continues to go up.”
The quest for top AI talent
Lower down the food chain, the same talent-related issues are affecting enterprises across a range of industries. Since the advent of generative AI in late 2022, enterprises have faced acute shortages of workers with AI skills.
Research from Amazon Web Services (AWS) in early 2024 showed some employers are willing to pay a 31% premium for staff with relevant AI expertise.
The findings, based on a survey of IT leaders, showed that staff with experience in research and development also command a 30% premium. Workers with AI skills in domains such as marketing, finance, and sales, can also expect a 27% pay bump, the survey found.
Similar research from Indeed in February 2024 showed that workers with AI skills can expect to command a wage 47% higher than those without.
Higher salary demands also create a bigger strain on budgets, however. Analysis from CloudZero found that while investment in the technology is surging, expectations among top talent mean hiring is a challenge for some enterprises.
35% of companies surveyed by the firm said rising salary costs are among the biggest barriers to filling gaps in their AI talent pool, further exacerbating the issue.
All told, typical salaries top $100,000, the study found, with a quarter earning between $150,000 and $200,000.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Demis Hassabis: The man behind Google DeepMind commits to ethical AI
- AI skills training can't be left in the hands of big tech
- Want to call yourself a real tech company? Mark Zuckerberg says get a technical CEO
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Mistral's new sustainability tracker tool shows the impact AI has on the environment – and it makes for sober reading
News The training phase for Mistral's Large 2 model was equal to the yearly consumption of over 5,o00 French citizens.
-
CFOs were skeptical about AI investment, but they’ve changed their tune since the arrival of agents
News The introduction of agentic AI has CFOs changing their outlook on the technology
-
Mistral's new sustainability tracker tool shows the impact AI has on the environment – and it makes for sober reading
News The training phase for Mistral's Large 2 model was equal to the yearly consumption of over 5,o00 French citizens.
-
VC investment in AI is skyrocketing – funding in the first half of 2025 was more than the whole of last year, says EY
News The average AI deal size is growing as VCs turn their attention to later-stage companies
-
The Replit vibe coding incident gives us a glimpse into why developers are still wary of AI coding assistants
News Recent vibe coding snafus highlight the risks of AI coding assistants
-
Researchers tested over 100 leading AI models on coding tasks — nearly half produced glaring security flaws
News AI models large and small were found to introduce cross-site scripting errors and seriously struggle with secure Java generation
-
‘LaMDA was ChatGPT before ChatGPT’: Microsoft’s AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman claims Google nearly pipped OpenAI to launch its own chatbot – and it could’ve completely changed the course of the generative AI ‘boom’
News In a recent podcast appearance, Mustafa Suleyman revealed Google was nearing the launch of its own ChatGPT equivalent in the months before OpenAI stole the show.
-
Microsoft is doubling down on multilingual large language models – and Europe stands to benefit the most
News The tech giant wants to ramp up development of LLMs for a range of European languages
-
Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s new agent for ChatGPT – including how to access it and what it can do
News ChatGPT agent will bridge "research and action" – but OpenAI is keen to stress it's still a work in progress
-
‘Humans must remain at the center of the story’: Marc Benioff isn’t convinced about the threat of AI job losses – and Salesforce’s adoption journey might just prove his point
News Marc Benioff thinks fears over widespread AI job losses may be overblown and that Salesforce's own approach to the technology shows adoption can be achieved without huge cuts.