Salesforce announces huge partner program revamp with Agentforce 360 launch
Salesforce has cut the ribbon on its Agentforce 360 platform to help partners build and sell commercial AI agents and applications
Salesforce has announced the formal launch of Agentforce 360, a new platform designed to help channel partners drive recurring revenue through AI agents and applications.
The launch marks Salesforce’s largest partner ecosystem expansion in almost two decades and positions Agentforce 360 as a foundational tool for commercializing AI-powered solutions.
According to the CRM giant, the revamp aims to help businesses improve how they build, customize, and monetize enterprise AI applications through flexible pricing models, automated marketplace selling, and real-time insights.
In an announcement, Salesforce said it is bringing together enhanced capabilities across its core product portfolio to help partners, ISVs, and systems integrators position themselves as IP-focused AI product companies.
"We are entering a phase where expertise is more valuable than code,” commented Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and EVP of Global Partnerships at Salesforce.
“When expertise becomes a product, whether it is managing livestock, resolving patents, or optimizing shipbuilding, it shows how much potential exists once you give people the right foundation."
Salesforce targets easy agent creation
With Agentforce 360, Salesforce said it is enabling partners to build, package, and sell AI-powered agents and applications using more than 500 pre-built features within its platform.
Partners can construct AI agents natively, without the need to manage large language model (LLM) infrastructure, model hosting, or usage optimization – meaning reduced operational complexity and fewer pre-launch barriers.
The firm’s data architecture has also received a revamp, with Data 360 and the new Zero Copy Partner Network offering the ability to access data across systems in real-time without the need to build ETL pipelines.
According to Salesforce, partners can create “harmonized” customer profiles with governed access to ensure every team and agent works from the same trusted context.
“Agentforce 360 eliminates the need for fragile, do-it-yourself infrastructure so innovators can move faster, scale globally, and focus on customer outcomes,” the company said. “It delivers enterprise-grade performance, reliability, and security out of the box.”
Enhanced automation
Businesses will also benefit from deeper integration with AppExchange for automation of provisioning, license management, and billing, alongside flexible pricing models for seat-based, usage-based, or consumption-based options through its new Flex Credits structure.
In support of these changes, Salesforce is also introducing the new Salesforce Partner Marketplace App in Q1 2026, offering partners a convenient way to automate order creation and license provisioning, as well as to streamline order-to-cash workflows with centralized billing and payments.
Elsewhere, Agentforce 360 offers real-time transparency through automated usage statements, as well as real-time consumption data via App Analytics.
“Agentforce 360 ensures innovators can evolve with the market, integrate the latest innovations, and deliver continuous value to customers,” Salesforce added.
Availability
Agentforce 360 is available now, while the Marketing Cloud Growth & Advanced tool is slated for a mid-December release.
Other new ecosystem components, such as Data 360, Financial Services Cloud, Automotive Cloud, and Shield, are also available immediately.
The Salesforce Partner Marketplace App is expected in early 2026, alongside the pending addition of Tableau Next.
