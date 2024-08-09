Government AI funding to help cut rail delays and boost construction projects

Almost 100 projects developing AI productivity tools have been awarded a share of £32 million in UK government funding.

The funding is specifically aimed at supporting solutions in high growth industries, with the aim of exploiting AI to drive greater productivity and efficiency across key areas of the economy.

The 98 projects involve more than 200 businesses and research organizations across a number of sectors, and include efforts to improve safety on construction sites, cut the time spent repairing the railways, and reduce emissions across supply chains.

"AI will deliver real change for working people across the UK – not only growing our economy but improving our public services," said minister for digital government and AI Feryal Clark.

"That’s why our support for initiatives like this will be so crucial – backing a range of projects which could reduce train delays, give us new ways of maintaining our vital infrastructure, and improve experiences for patients by making it easier to get their prescriptions to them."

What projects will be given support?

A project led by Nottingham-based Anteam involves using AI to make delivering prescriptions more efficient.

Another, from V-Lab, is a training system based on immersive, scenario-based virtual simulations of construction sites to train workers on risk assessments and safety protocols.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cambridge-based Monumo gets £750,152 in funding to develop improved designs for motors in electric vehicles, increasing sustainability across commercial transportation, flight and power generation.

Meanwhile, Hack Partners will receive funding for an entirely autonomous system which can monitor, manage, and identify defects on rail infrastructure across the country.

The projects are funded through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Technology Missions Fund, and delivered through the Innovate UK BridgeAI program, with access to training and scientific expertise, along with expert AI advice and guidance.

"These projects will drive AI innovation and economic growth in a diverse range of high-growth industry sectors in all nations of the UK," said Dr Kedar Pandya of UKRI.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: IBM) Discover how AI enables bus arrival time prediction

"They complement other investments made through the UKRI Technology Missions Fund, which are already helping to boost growth and productivity across the UK by harnessing the power of AI and other transformative technologies."

The announcement follows a £1.3 billion cut in AI funding revealed just last week.

Originally pledged by the previous Conservative government, it's been scrapped as part of a cost-cutting scheme. The main loser will be a planned exascale supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh.