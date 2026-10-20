How a software-led approach helps translate AI ambition into AI operations
Moving AI from experimental pilots to boardroom strategy requires more than raw computing power. While hardware provides essential computing capacity, infrastructure alone cannot connect data pipelines, orchestrate complex workloads, ensure data sovereignty, or maximize high-cost GPU utilization.
This comprehensive whitepaper—developed by PNY in partnership with ITPro—outlines how a software-led approach creates an end-to-end, scalable "AI Factory". Learn how an integrated software foundation unifies compute, data, security, and governance across private data centers, hybrid clouds, and edge environments without forcing you to abandon legacy CPU investments.
Key Takeaways:
- Build a Scalable AI Factory: Understand the multi-layer architecture connecting GPU infrastructure, container platforms, workload scheduling, and lifecycle management into a repeatable, automated control plane.
- Maximize GPU Utilization & ROI: Transition expensive compute into reliable, productive capacity through unified scheduling (e.g., via NVIDIA Run:ai), dynamic allocation, and central observability.
- Ensure Security & Sovereign Control: Embed zero-trust security, confidential computing, multi-tenant data isolation, and jurisdictional compliance controls directly into automated deployment pipelines.
- Evolve Existing Legacy Infrastructure: Implement a phased, low-risk change management roadmap that bridges established CPU datacenters with modern GPU clusters using unified management and containerization.
- Practical Validation & Hands-on Testing: Discover how to test workloads, workflows, and multi-vendor stacks in real operating conditions using the PNY AI-Xperience Center before making major production investments.
Download the Full Whitepaper to discover how PNY, alongside leading ecosystem partners like NVIDIA, F5, Canonical, and Rafay, can help you design, validate, and deploy an optimized AI software stack today.
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