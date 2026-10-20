The missing ingredient for AI ROI: trusted, real-time dataUnlocking AI ROI Through Data Insights

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The missing ingredient for AI ROI: trusted, real-time dataUnlocking AI ROI Through Data Insights
(Image credit: IBM)

AI investments are accelerating, but many organizations lack the data foundation needed to deliver measurable returns. In this fireside chat, experts from IBM Confluent and Graphiant explore why only 32% of organizations have agentic AI in production and how trusted, governed, real-time data can help close the gap. Discover how data streaming provides the foundation for scaling AI successfully.

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