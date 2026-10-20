The missing ingredient for AI ROI: trusted, real-time dataUnlocking AI ROI Through Data Insights
AI investments are accelerating, but many organizations lack the data foundation needed to deliver measurable returns. In this fireside chat, experts from IBM Confluent and Graphiant explore why only 32% of organizations have agentic AI in production and how trusted, governed, real-time data can help close the gap. Discover how data streaming provides the foundation for scaling AI successfully.
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