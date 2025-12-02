How can businesses avoid AI resentment in the workforce?

The AI spending frenzy is showing no signs of letting up, with a recent IDC forecast projecting IT budgets for AI will expand by 31.9% year-over-year until 2029. This growth will primarily be driven by demand for agentic AI-powered software and applications as enterprises seek greater revenue and profit margins.

AI can boost productivity by automating complex, multi-step tasks and freeing up employees to focus on those that absolutely require human oversight. Agentic AI in particular diverges from other generative AI tools because AI agents can take action and perform tasks without having to be prompted by humans.

These autonomous agents are likely to become a fixed member of the business, with human workers potentially filling the role of ‘AI agent bosses’ . This reality could materialize sooner rather than later: major tech figures like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff have already predicted that today’s executives are the last to oversee an all-human workforce and Microsoft foresees 1.3 billion agents to be operating by 2028 .

However, in the rush to invest in and deploy agentic AI, companies run the risk of employees resenting the very technology intended to improve their productivity.

“Adopting AI can significantly alter day-to-day workflows and if this shift isn’t handled carefully then it can quickly create resistance,” says Harry Mason, head of client services at managed IT services provider Mason Infotech. “Too often, we see businesses try to replace an entire 20-step process with AI overnight. This approach is almost guaranteed to fail and will set a negative tone for the tool overall.”

Leaders should address poor communication

So, how should companies go about preventing AI resentment from setting in among their employees?

Mason points out that it usually comes about as a result of weak leadership and management which, in turn, leads to poor communication and employees not fully understanding the benefits AI can bring to the workplace.

Ashley Alexander, chief people officer at cloud native observability startup Chronosphere, agrees that clear and transparent communication is paramount to ensuring that employees embrace AI rather than worry that it’ll make their role redundant. “As a company, we believe that AI is there to enhance and not replace and we’ve made sure to communicate that from day one so the staff know what to expect,” Alexander tells ITPro.

One area where Chronosphere has been deploying AI is in recruitment. Algorithms are helping to identify the best fit for the company’s requirements, making its talent pipeline more efficient and saving both hiring managers and candidates time and hassle. It’s also a perfect illustration to employees of how AI is “not about replacing human judgement; it’s about enhancing our ability to grow and hit our targets,” says Alexander.

To help instil the mindset of viewing AI as an opportunity and not a job-replacer, Mason recommends leaders select ‘champions’ within their workforce. These should be employees that best understand the “tools on the ground” and are able to generate interest and optimism among their colleagues through discussions about how AI works and why it’s being introduced. “Done right, this sets the foundation for AI to be embraced rather than resisted,” Mason adds.

Skills training is also crucial. If employees feel prepared to work alongside AI, then they’re more likely to embrace its adoption. According to research from Jabra and the Happiness Research Institute on AI’s impact on wellbeing in the workplace, 44% of 3,736 respondents identified technical training on AI tools as an urgent need to support successful AI adoption. A further 38% cited upskilling and reskilling opportunities are vital to ensuring that they don’t feel sidelined by AI.

AI shouldn’t be mandatory

Once you’ve got employee buy-in, a sure-fire way to lose it and fuel resentment would be to make AI adoption mandatory.

Microsoft announced in June that it would be mandating AI use at work for a large chunk of its workforce. According to an internal memo seen by Business Insider , managers have even been instructed to assess employees’ use of AI tools in their performance reviews. The move has raised questions about whether it’s the right way to go about driving workplace AI adoption.

“It’s important to recognize that these overly mandated approaches that force AI adoption may not achieve the desired productivity gains leaders want, and often disregard wellbeing,” says Paul Sephton, global head of brand communications at Jabra.

“Our research shows that when AI is mandated from the top, some employees are going to be less engaged and more pessimistic about their futures.”

A better approach would be to nudge employees to use AI through strong communication and leadership that can alleviate any fears of job security. The more employees use AI, the more confident they’ll be with its roll-out. Jabra’s research found that frequent AI users (60%) were more positive than less frequent users (27%) about their future job satisfaction. They were also more positive that their work will remain enjoyable (44% versus 23%) and fulfilling (45% versus 24%).

“By shifting from enforcement to encouragement, leaders can foster inclusion and make AI adoption something employees feel benefits them. This builds optimism and purpose, rather than resentment,” concludes Sephton.