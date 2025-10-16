Databricks wants to train 100,000 people in AI across the UK and Ireland – here's how to get involved

Databricks has announced plans to train 100,000 people across the UK and Ireland in AI and data skills.

The skills development scheme will target a range of areas, including generative AI, data engineering, machine learning, and analytics. The initiative will be delivered through the company’s global education program, Databricks Free Edition, and underpinned by $10 million in funding.

Databricks Free Edition offers participants access to self-paced training and AI tools, and is designed to help close what the company claims is a growing AI talent gap.

“The need for highly skilled AI talent, coupled with a robust AI strategy, has never been more crucial for business success,” the company said in a statement.

“According to World Economic Forum data , workers can expect that almost 40% of their existing skill sets will become outdated in the next 5 years, with AI becoming one of the fastest-growing skills needed for today’s workforce.”

Databricks is teaming up with universities

As part of the scheme, Databricks said it plans to work closely with government and academia across the UK and Ireland.

This includes a partnership with the UK Government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) through the ‘Get Tech Certified this Autumn’ program.

The program is a three-month scheme which aims to provide free AI and machine learning training for public sector employees across the country, running in tandem with the government’s Blueprint for a Modern Digital Government.

Elsewhere, Databricks is expanding its University Alliance Program, which sees the company work with more than 40 universities across the UK and Ireland. This includes partnerships with the London School of Economics (LSE), University College Dublin, and the University of Sheffield.

The program is helping to equip students at a slew of universities with data and AI-related skills.

Dr Marcos Barreto, Associate Professor of Data Science and Lead on AI for the Department of Statistics at LSE, said the program is enabling students to transition into the workforce with vital skills.

“Providing our data science students with the latest data and AI skills is something we take great pride in. By being part of the Databricks University Alliance program, our students can learn the latest in big data programming and analytics, which is essential to flourish in the fast-paced AI sector,” Dr Barreto said.

