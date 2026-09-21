IBM watsonx Orchestrate: The ROI Is Real – What Enterprises Actually Earn from AI Agents
How enterprises achieved 236% ROI with AI agents
New independent research from Futurum found across four enterprise deployments spanning financial services, enterprise software, and property management, that AI agents helped deliver measurable, consistent returns. See what these organizations achieved within months of going live.
In this report:
- NPV benchmarks
- ROI outcomes
- Time-to-value insights
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