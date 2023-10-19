Managing Data for AI and Analytics at Scale with an Open Data Lakehouse Approach: IBM watsonx.data

Leading enterprises face similar problems with their data; information silos that are difficult to integrate due to a lack of definition and governance. In turn, this leads to isolated data that is unavailable for analysis.

This IDC white paper discusses the topic of managing data used for broad-based AI and analytics use cases, both in the formal context of a data warehouse and in the more dynamic context of a data lake.

Discover how IBM watsonx.data supports a range of current standard technologies for moving, handling, and accessing data. This supports managing that data all together in a feature-rich unified environment.

Download today

Provided by IBM