Managing Data for AI and Analytics at Scale with an Open Data Lakehouse Approach: IBM watsonx.data
Leading enterprises face similar problems with their data; information silos that are difficult to integrate due to a lack of definition and governance. In turn, this leads to isolated data that is unavailable for analysis.
This IDC white paper discusses the topic of managing data used for broad-based AI and analytics use cases, both in the formal context of a data warehouse and in the more dynamic context of a data lake.
Discover how IBM watsonx.data supports a range of current standard technologies for moving, handling, and accessing data. This supports managing that data all together in a feature-rich unified environment.
Download today
Provided by IBM
