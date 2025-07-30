Acer’s laptop made from oyster shells is now available in the UK

Acer customers in the UK can now get their hands on the manufacturer’s sustainable laptop made from recycled plastic and oyster shells.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16, which the company first unveiled at CES 2025, is the world’s first laptop to feature a chassis made with over 70% post-consumer recycled plastic and a “bio-based oyster shell material”.

Acer said the laptop marks a “significant leap” in its aim to create more environmentally friendly hardware, with the UK campaign fronted by environmentalist Ben Fogle.

In an announcement confirming its availability in the UK, Acer said the Aspire Vero 16 is “designed for the environmentally conscious consumer who seeks high performance without compromising on sustainability”.

While the chassis is made from recyclable and sustainable materials, the laptop also uses what the firm described as an “ocean-bound plastic touchpad” and comes with 100% recyclable packaging.

Moreover, it’s designed with future upgrades and end-of-life recycling in mind, the company said - a potential draw for enterprises given research shows hardware refresh cycles have a significant impact on the environment .

Acer said production of the laptop reduces CO₂ emissions by over 30% compared to standard laptops.

Under the hood of the Acer Aspire Vero 16

In terms of what’s under the hood, the Aspire Vero 16 can be equipped with ‘up to’ Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, offering built-in AI acceleration capabilities.

The laptop also includes 32GB LPDDR5X memory alongside 2TB of M.2 SSD storage, which the firm said equips it to handle “demanding tasks with ease”.

The Aspire Vero 16 runs on Windows 11 Home and will include AI-powered features including Microsoft Copilot, Acer PurifiedVoice, and PurifiedView 2.0 for video call support.

Elsewhere, the device boasts a 16-inch display with 100% sRGB color space alongside Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and dual USB Type-C ports.

