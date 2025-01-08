Maximizing contact center operations with generative AI assistants backed by responsible AI principles

Develop a comprehensive GenAI strategy

Contact centers have long harnessed automation and AI to simplify customer inquiries. Now, the advent of generative AI (GenAI) is transforming the customer experience once again.

GenAI and automation solve global organizations' biggest customer service challenges: meeting increased demand, reducing costs, and improving customer experience.

Read this IDC Spotlight report to discover how your organization can start evaluating current automation and AI capabilities, addressing bias, unpredictability, and data security challenges, and developing a comprehensive GenAI strategy.

Learn how this combo AI-powered approach helped organizations reduce the cost of cloud spend, increase productivity, experience 42% fewer unplanned outages annually, and realize a three-year ROI of 419%.

Provided by IBM

