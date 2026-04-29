Inforcer launches new Copilot Manager to help MSPs scale AI services
The tool aims to give greater visibility into Copilot usage and shadow AI risks across customer environments
Inforcer has cut the ribbon on a new Copilot Manager feature aimed at helping managed service providers (MSPs) develop and scale secure AI services.
Available to demo now, the tool is designed to provide greater visibility into how Microsoft Copilot is being used across customer environments, while also enabling them to monitor and manage ‘shadow AI’ use – where employees use unauthorized AI tools as part of their work.
As SMB demand for secure and profitable AI services continues to grow, Inforcer said Copilot Manager allows partners to track adoption trends, identify power users and opportunities for further licensing, while highlighting return on investment (ROI) for customers.
The tool also provides insight into which shadow AI applications are being used, how frequently, as well as just how much data is being shared, helping MSPs to identify potential security risks and compliance gaps.
“MSPs need Copilot support now,” commented Jamie Daum, CEO at Inforcer. “Time is of the essence for MSPs to implement innovative solutions that capitalise on emerging AI opportunities, ensuring they stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”
Addressing the shadow AI challenge
The new tool comes in response to the rise in SMB employees using unauthorized and open-source AI tools as part of their work, increasing the potential threat of data leakage.
As part of its wider Microsoft 365 management platform, Inforcer said Copilot Manager will enable MSPs to turn this growing challenge into a commercial opportunity by helping customers identify risks, enforce governance policies, and implement more secure AI usage practices.
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The offering allows partners to assess shadow AI usage across multiple tenants, flag high-risk applications, as well as recommend data protection and compliance measures as part of their managed services. MSPs can also leverage the tool to upsell additional services such as governance projects and security enhancements.
Additionally, the feature complements Inforcer’s existing Copilot Readiness Assessment tool, which helps MSPs evaluate the maturity of customer environments prior to deploying AI services.
The firm said these combined capabilities will help MSPs support clients at every stage of their AI adoption – from initial readiness through to ongoing optimization and governance.
Bridging the Copilot visibility gap
Inforcer’s Copilot Manager tool has already been trialled in beta by more than 200 MSPs around the world.
Darron Millar, solution director at UK-based digital transformation specialist BCN Group, said the offering’s Copilot and shadow AI usage insights enable the company to balance value creation with real-world risk awareness.
“This data complements our managed security and productivity services and supports our initiatives around Copilot readiness and safe adoption,” he explained.
“Having trusted, tenant-level insight means we can move beyond assumptions and provide customers with informed, actionable guidance on where to invest, where to control risk, and how to maximise return from Copilot.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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