Put AI to work for customer service b

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AI Academy: Put AI to work for customer service
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This guidebook shows customer service leaders exactly how to apply generative AI for measurable ROI. Learn how AI agents reduce handle times, deflect routine inquiries, increase agent productivity, and raise customer satisfaction. It walks through proven self‑service, agent assist, and contact center workflows, along with the data, KPIs, and governance needed to scale responsibly. A practical guide for improving containment, controlling costs, and delivering consistent service outcomes.

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