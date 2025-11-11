Retrofitting Existing Power Systems for AI Clusters

(Image credit: Schneider Electric)
The IT industry is developing large generative AI models at a fast pace. These models can require megawatts of power at hundreds of kW/rack in data centers, known as AI factories. This paper explains the unique power requirements of these workloads and the challenges data center operators have in supporting them. Guidance is provided on how to provision existing data centers to support these loads.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

