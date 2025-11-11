Retrofitting Existing Power Systems for AI Clusters
The IT industry is developing large generative AI models at a fast pace. These models can require megawatts of power at hundreds of kW/rack in data centers, known as AI factories. This paper explains the unique power requirements of these workloads and the challenges data center operators have in supporting them. Guidance is provided on how to provision existing data centers to support these loads.
