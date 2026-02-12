Palo Alto Networks CEO hails ‘the end of identity silos’ as firm closes CyberArk acquisition
The acquisition by Palo Alto Networks puts it in prime position to shake up the identity security market
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Palo Alto Networks has completed its $25 billion acquisition of CyberArk, aiming to fill the gaps in its current offerings by incorporating identity security.
According to Palo Alto Networks, the deal will enable it to secure every identity across the enterprise - human, machine, and agentic - by adding CyberArk's AI-powered Identity Security Platform to its portfolio.
The platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity, offering continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle, with tools covering areas such as privileged access management (PAM), secure single sign-on (SSO), and multi-factor authentication (MFA).
Machine identities now outnumber human identities by more than 80 to one, the company noted, while three-quarters of organizations say their human identities are governed by outdated and overly permissive privilege models.
Attackers are increasingly exploiting identity weaknesses, making credential abuse and excessive privilege among the dominant threat vectors today. Nearly 90% of organizations have already suffered an identity-centric breach, research shows.
However, Palo Alto Networks said companies using identity-driven security controls can speed up their breach response by up to 80% by preventing attackers from abusing credentials and excessive access.
"The emerging wave of AI agents will require us to secure every identity — human, machine, and agent. This is why we moved decisively by announcing our intent to acquire CyberArk last July and am excited to have product integration begin," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"For our customers, this means the end of 'identity silos.' They can now manage privileged access across their entire hybrid cloud environment from the same company they trust for network security and security operations — to ensure they are secure in the AI era."
CyberArk integration beckons
CyberArk's Identity Security solutions will still be available as a standalone platform, but the two firms are working to integrate CyberArk's capabilities into the Palo Alto Networks security ecosystem.
There'll be no disruption for existing customers, the duo claimed.
"This is a win-win: our customers gain access to the world's most comprehensive security portfolio, and our employees join a global innovation engine," said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk. "Together, we are creating the most robust combination of proven technologies to stop identity-driven breaches."
Under the terms of the agreement, CyberArk shareholders will receive $45.00 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto Networks common stock for each CyberArk ordinary share.
Following the deal, Palo Alto Networks plans to pursue a secondary listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, adopting the "CYBR" ticker. It will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, trading under the "PANW" ticker.
The closure of the CyberArk deal follows the completion last month of Palo Alto Networks’ $3.35 billion acquisition of Chronosphere, a cloud-native observability provider.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Google says hacker groups are using Gemini to augment attacks
News Google Threat Intelligence Group has shut down repeated attempts to misuse the Gemini model family
-
DigiCert continues EMEA partner focus with latest appointment
News The channel veteran will lead the digital trust vendor’s EMEA partner strategy as it targets deepen partner connections and new growth
-
CrowdStrike targets identity security gains with $740 million SGNL acquisition
News The acquisition will expand CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform with new privilege and access capabilities to bolster agentic identity security
-
Docusign boots Irish presence with €4.5 million Dublin investment
News The electronic signature software company says the expansion of its R&D centre will strengthen its European AI and R&D capabilities
-
Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
News The cybersecurity vendor will combine Chronosphere’s observability platform with its own Cortex AgentiX offering
-
Okta acquires Axiom Security to enhance privileged access management
News Axiom’s identity-centric PAM capabilities will be integrated into Okta’s Privilege Access platform over the coming months
-
‘Palo Alto Networks has been on a mission to become a huge platform player in the security market’ — the CyberArk acquisition might take it to the next level
News The acquisition marks the latest in a string for Palo Alto Networks
-
Docusign doubles down on IAM with partner program evolution
The company's latest channel initiative introduces new specializations, tailored tracks, and go-to-market support for partners
-
How the UK MoJ achieved secure networks for prisons and offices with Palo Alto Networks
Case study Adopting zero trust is a necessity when your own users are trying to launch cyber attacks
-
How Palo Alto Networks is enabling its partner ecosystem with the power of AI-driven security and platformization
Sponsored Content As organizations grapple with the cybersecurity impact of adopting AI applications, Palo Alto Networks sees massive potential for its strong partner ecosystem