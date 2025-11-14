Securing the Future of AI-Driven Development

Generative AI is transforming how developers build software, but it also introduces new risks and challenges for security leaders. Snyk and ESG surveyed 300 AppSec and development leaders to understand how organizations are adopting AI coding tools, what risks are emerging, and how to manage them effectively.

In this eBook, you’ll learn:

  • How GenAI adoption is reshaping development and security
  • The key risks, from insecure code to data leakage
  • Practical ways to integrate guardrails and scale AppSec with AI
